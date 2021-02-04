Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Would Love to Play James Bond

✖

We still don't know who will be taking over the James Bond mantle after Daniel Craig finishes his run as the iconic secret agent, but one of the most popular young actors in the industry is hoping to don the suit and gun at some point in his career. Tom Holland, who currently plays Spider-Man for Sony and Marvel, is hopeful that he'll one day get to take on the role of 007.

Holland recently appeared on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, and was asked about what roles he has coming up in the future. While he couldn't reveal anything about any of the jobs he has actually booked, Holland let the world know that he wants a chance at Bond at some point.

"I’ve got two roles coming up that I’m playing in the next few years that I’m really excited about, but I can’t talk about them yet. But I mean, ultimately, as a young British lad who loves cinema, I’d love to be James Bond. So, you know, I’m just putting that out there. I look pretty good in a suit."

There's hardly any chance of Holland being the next one to take on Bond after Craig steps away. The Spider-Man star is still pretty young, likely not old enough yet to play the character. Not to mention the fact that his schedule is packed for the foreseeable future.

Holland mentioned having two important roles coming up, though he couldn't say what they were. Those are in addition to any future appearances as Spider-Man that he may have coming up for Sony and Marvel, plus there's the potential of Uncharted to become a franchise. It's hard to see any time opening up in Holland's immediate future, especially the kind of time that it would take to make some James Bond films.

The next crack at Bond will likely go so someone else, but it's hard to count out Holland the next time the opportunity comes around. He's a widely beloved actor who is no stranger to franchises. Now that he's flexing his drama chops with titles like Cherry, he'd be a nice fit for the character at some point down the road.

