Vince Vaughn's Freaky Tops Opening Weekend Box Office

Freaky, the Blumhouse horror comedy starring Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton, is on top of the box office in its opening weekend. Freaky is a horror-tinged twist on the Freaky Friday formula, with teenager Millie Kessler (Newton) witching bodies with Butcher (Vaughn), the local serial killer who had her in his sites. Now Millie has only 24 hours to return to her real body or she'll be stuck inside the murderer forever. Christopher Landon directs the film, which he co-wrote with Michael Kennedy. Vaughn and Newton are joined in the film's cast by Katie Finneran, Celeste O'Connor, and Alan Ruck. Freaky earned $3.7 million in its first weekend. Also at the box office, this weekend, neo-Western Let Him Go, starring Diane Lane and Kevin Costner, is in second place with $1.8 million. Holiday comedy The War With Grandpa is in third place with $1.3 million. Horror movie Come Play lands in fourth place with $1.1 million. Liam Neason's latest action-thriller, Honest Thief, is in fifth place with $800,000 for the weekend. Tenet still remains in the top 10 this weekend and is joined by a handful of theatrical re-releases. Guardians of the Galaxy, Toy Story, and Elf help round out this week's top 10 list. Keep reading to see the full list.

1. Freaky Opening Weekend

Total: 3.7 Million Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler spends her days trying to survive high school and the cruel actions of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the latest target of the Butcher, the town's infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. When the Butcher's mystical dagger causes him and Millie to magically switch bodies, the frightened teen learns she has just 24 hours to get her identity back before she looks like a middle-aged maniac forever. Freaky is directed by Christopher Landon, based a screenplay he wrote Landon with Michael Kennedy. The film stars Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Katie Finneran, Celeste O'Connor, and Alan Ruck.

2. Let Him Go (Photo: Focus Features) Week Two

Total: $6.9 million Following the loss of their son, a retired sheriff and his wife leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas. Let Him Go is written and directed by Thomas Bezucha. The film is based on Larry Watson's 2013 novel of the same name. It stars Kevin Costner and Diane Lane

3. War With Grandpa (Photo: 101 Studios) Week Six

Total: $15.2 million Peter and his grandpa used to be very close, but when Grandpa Jack moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession: his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out. However, grandpa doesn't give up easily, and it turns into an all-out war between the two. The War with Grandpa is directed by Tim Hill from a screenplay by Tom J. Astle and Matt Ember, based on Robert Kimmel Smith's novel of the same name. The film stars Robert De Niro, Oakes Fegley, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Jane Seymour, and Christopher Walken.

4. Come Play (Photo: Focus Features) Week Three

Total: $3.15 million Parents fight to save their son when a mysterious creature uses his electronic devices to break into our world. Come Play is written and directed by Jacob Chase. The film stars Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr., Azhy Robertson, and Winslow Fegley.

5. Honest Thief (Photo: Open Road Films) Week Six

Total: $12.4 million Hoping to cut a deal, a professional bank robber agrees to return all the money he stole in exchange for a reduced sentence. But when two FBI agents set him up for murder, he must now go on the run to clear his name and bring them to justice. Honest Thief is directed by Mark Williams, from a screenplay Williams co-wrote with Steve Allrich. The movie stars Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Robert Patrick, Anthony Ramos, Jeffrey Donovan, and Jai Courtney.

6. Tenet (Photo: Warner Bros) Week 11

Total: $56.3 million A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III. Tenet is directed by Christopher Nolan and stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

7. Guardians of the Galaxy (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Opening Weekend (of re-release)

Total: $333.7 million Brash space adventurer Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) finds himself the quarry of relentless bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by Ronan, a powerful villain. To evade Ronan, Quill is forced into an uneasy truce with four disparate misfits: gun-toting Rocket Raccoon, treelike-humanoid Groot, enigmatic Gamora, and vengeance-driven Drax the Destroyer. But when he discovers the orb's true power and the cosmic threat it poses, Quill must rally his ragtag group to save the universe. First released in 2014 and based on the Marvel Comics series written by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning, Guardians of the Galaxy was directed by James Gunn, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Nicole Perlman. The film's cast includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Lee Pace, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, John C. Reilly, Glenn Close, and Benicio del Toro.

8. True to the Game 2: Gena's Story (Photo: Faith Media) Week Two

Total: $611,000 True to the Game II, picks up a year after the first installment of True to the Game, following the the lives of the characters affected by Quadir's murder. Separating herself from Philly's dangerous scene while still mourning from the death of Quadir, Gena has reinvented herself as a journalist, living and working in NYC. At a crossroads in her career Gena comes across an opportunity to go to LA , and decides to use the time to find herself. Although Gena is far from home, her life in Philly seems to always make an appearance. Someone with ties to Quadir has hijacked Jerrell's shipment and Jerrel has hit the streets determined to find out who. Jerrell is determined to get paid by any means necessary and he'll start with Gena. True to the Game 2: Gena's Story is directed by Jamal Hill. The film stars Andra Fuller, Vivica A. Fox, Michael King, Jeremy Meeks, and Iyana Halley.

9. Toy Story (Photo: Disney) Week two (of re-release)

Total: $223.5 million Led by Woody, Andy's toys live happily in his room until Andy's birthday brings Buzz Lightyear onto the scene. Afraid of losing his place in Andy's heart, Woody plots against Buzz. But when circumstances separate Buzz and Woody from their owner, the duo eventually learns to put aside their differences. Toy Story was directed by John Lasseter, written by Joss Whedon, Andrew Stanton, Joel Cohen, and Alec Sokolow based on a story by Lasseter, Stanton, Pete Docter, and Joe Ranft, and features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Jim Varney, Annie Potts, R. Lee Ermey, John Morris, Laurie Metcalf, and Erik von Detten.