‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Release Date Delayed to 2020

It looks like audiences will have to wait a little bit longer to see Top Gun: Maverick take flight.

According to recent reporting, the upcoming Paramount sequel has shifted back its release date almost an entire year, from July 12, 2019 to June 26, 2020.

Cool those jets. Paramount’s TOP GUN SEQUEL has been delayed a year—now fires up June 26, 2020 instead of July 12, 2019. — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) August 29, 2018

This new release date shifts Top Gun: Maverick out of a pretty contentious July 2019 box office, with the original release date sandwiched between Spider-Man: Far From Home and the live-action The Lion King. At this time, releasing in June of 2020 will theoretically place the film in the same month as The Flash, Mark Wahlberg’s reboot of The Six Billion Dollar Man, In The Heights, and an untitled Pixar movie.

The cast of Top Gun: Maverick includes Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and Lewis Pullman.

Top Gun: Maverick will see Cruise once again play Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. Original producer Jerry Bruckheimer is also producing the sequel while Harold Faltermeyer is returning to compose the score.

Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ashley Edward Miller, and Zack Stentz.

The plot for the film is said to involve Maverick mentoring Goose’s son (played by Teller). Cruise previously told E! News that the film is “about a guy who flies jets” which doesn’t really give away any real details about the film’s plot.

The new Top Gun movie has been in development for years but struggled to get off the ground following the death of director Tony Scott in 2012. However, Cruise announced that production on the sequel to the iconic ’80s movie had begun back in June when he shared a photo of himself in full flight gear with a jet in the background as well as the slogan “Feel the need” summing things up perfectly.

What do you think of Top Gun: Maverick shifting its release date? Let us know what you think in the comments below.