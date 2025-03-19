Toxic Avenger Teaser Offers New (And Absolutely Disgusting) Looks at Peter Dinklage Reboot

The reboot of Toxic Avenger released a new teaser trailer that offers a new look at Peter Dinklage in the titular role. Filmmaker Macon Blair (I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore) is bringing The Toxic Avenger to life with Game of Thrones alum Peter Dinklage playing “Toxie.” Cineverse is backing this new version of Toxic Avenger, and we’ve seen several looks at how the cult classic will look to gain a new audience of fans. One of the more creative methods of promoting Toxic Avenger is the film’s newest trailer which takes viewers to a less-than-appealing restaurant.

“Fun new bod, same great grub!” a post from The Toxic Avenger Movie account on X (formerly Twitter) reads. “The hero we need NOW is coming. THE TOXIC AVENGER is spilling ONLY IN THEATERS this August! #ImWithToxie #ToxicAvengerTeaser” The accompanying video takes us to the Miss Meat fast food restaurant. There are some questionable items on the menu, like a nasty-looking tuna taco, a “wet burrito, and something called the “Big Cock,” which is rice and toppings that’s shaped to look like male genitalia.

Fun new bod, same great grub! ☢️



The hero we need NOW is coming.



THE TOXIC AVENGER is spilling ONLY IN THEATERS this August!#ImWithToxie #ToxicAvengerTeaser pic.twitter.com/RwF02Xj39P — The Toxic Avenger Movie (@ToxicAvenger) March 19, 2025

The teaser trailer cuts to footage from Toxic Avenger, with a news report claiming that a group of armed political extremists have taken hostages inside the Miss Meat. Enter Peter Dinklage’s Toxie, wielding his mutated mop to take on the bad guys. When one steps up to Toxie, the hero smacks the terrorist across the face, knocking his mouth clean off in a bloody mess as the hostages scream in horror. The trailer is only a minute long, but it gets the general theme of the movie across clear as day: be ready for anything.

The Toxic Avenger features Peter Dinklage as Winston Gooze, a janitor who suffers a freak accident at a chemical factory. Winston is turned into a mutant who uses his newfound abilities to fight crime. While Dinklage portrays Winston Gooze, actor and movement artist Luisa Guerreiro plays Toxie underneath the makeup and costume.

“The goal was to try to stay true to the vibe of Lloyd [Kaufman]’s original Jennifer Aspinall/Mitch Cohen creature, with some influence from the Toxic Crusaders cartoon’s look, while also trying to do something new and weird and lovable with Toxie’s design. I love what Millenium FX did with it — part human, part mutant, all heart,” director Macon Blair said about Toxie’s physical influences. Blair also noted how 1989’s The Toxic Avenger Part II and The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie played a big role in coming up with Toxie’s look.

“But it’s practical effects. You can see all the goopy little boils and stuff like that,” Blair told EW in 2023. “And we definitely stayed true to some of the really iconic elements: the tutu that’s melted onto his body, the janitor’s mop as his super weapon.”

Directed by Macon Blair, The Toxic Avenger stars Peter Dinklage, Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Jacob Tremblay, Julia Davis, and Taylour Paige. The movie lands in theaters on August 29th.



