Kevin Bacon Joins Toxic Avengers Reboot As Movie's Villain

The cast of Legendary's upcoming reboot of Toxic Avenger continues to grow. The cult-classic film from 1984 has held on to a dedicated fanbase over the years and now it is finally getting the chance to hit the big screen once again, this time with some pretty big names attached. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the one and only Kevin Bacon has joined the cast of the Toxic Avenger reboot, and he's set to play the film's main villain.

Bacon will star as the film's antagonist opposite Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage, who will be playing the hero of the story. The cast also includes Ma Rainey's Black Bottom star Taylour Paige and Room breakout Jacob Tremblay. Macon Blair (I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore) is serving as both writer and director, with production set to begin later this month in Bulgaria.

The original Toxic Avenger was released in 1984 by Troma Entertainment, a company that was known for making low budget films. Toxic Avenger quickly became the biggest hit in Troma's history, spawning multiple sequel movies, an animated series, comics, and a stage production.

This new Toxic Avenger will be produced by Troma co-founders Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz. Earlier this year, while speaking to Dread Central, Kaufman explained why Macon Blair was the perfect choice to bring The Toxic Avenger back to life.

"Macon Blair knows Troma better than I do. He’s seen everything. He’s seen the cartoon, he’s seen the Halloween special, he’s seen everything," Kaufman said. "And he loves our movies like Troma’s War and Terror Firmer. I’ve read the script and it’s better than the original and I leave it to him. If I’m called upon, I’d be happy to jump in. I learned on the musical to leave the creative to the creative. I learned to let them ask so if they want me, I’m there."

