The Toxic Avenger Reboot Finally Gets a Release Update (And Terrifier Fans Will be Excited)

After a long wait, the highly anticipated remake of 1984’s The Toxic Avenger will finally be released this year. Cineverse has announced that it has acquired all U.S. and Canadian theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming rights through a deal with Legendary Entertainment, and will release the film in its uncut and unrated form. The film’s writer and director Macon Blair said in a statement (via Variety), “I’m beyond grateful to the team behind ‘The Toxic Avenger’ who were so supportive and steady-handed as we searched for the perfect distribution partner for our film. It’s so cool that folks will have the chance to see this in theaters, it’s a fun rowdy movie you wanna see with a crowd. Mutant hero smashes bad guys with a mop: perfect entertainment for the whole family!”

The Toxic Avenger opened to considerable acclaim at Fantastic Fest in 2023, but it struggled to attract a distribution deal due to its graphic violence, leaving the picture stuck in limbo and fans wondering when, if ever, it would be released. Cineverse chairman and CEO Chris McGurk stated that, “The Toxic Avenger isn’t just a great film; it’s an important one…This is the kind of movie that major studios are averse to release because it dares to push boundaries, but Cineverse is rooted in championing bold, uncompromising storytelling. We believe audiences are ready – and eager – for films like this to take center stage.”

Fans were worried that the only way the film would ever be released was with significant cuts to its more over-the-top scenes. Luckily, the surprising box office success of the uncompromising Terrifier 3 in 2024 – which is the highest-grossing unrated film of all time – proved that there was a large audience for films that push the boundaries well beyond what’s shown in mainstream movies.

The Toxic Avenger tells the story of Winston Gooze (played by Peter Dinklage), a meek janitor at a health club who, after falling into a pit of toxic waste, becomes a large deformed hero determined to take on the greedy and corrupt. In addition to Dinklage, the film has a star-studded cast that includes Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, and Julia Davis.

Just like the original Troma film produced and directed by Michael Herz and Lloyd Kaufman (who are also producing the remake), the new Toxic Avenger promises not to skimp on the gore and dark comedy. Blair stated, “Our goal was always to preserve the heart and spirit of the original Toxie (which was seared into my brain at a very young age) and try to make something that Troma fans would dig and at the same time do something with the character that feels fresh. Lloyd and Michael at Troma have been a blast to work with, absolutely everyone at Legendary are stars, and I can’t wait to start working with the champs at Cineverse to bring this version of Toxie to fans new and old.”

The Toxic Avenger will receive its unrated wide theatrical release in 2025.