‘Toy Story 4’ Director Confirms Don Rickles Is Voicing Mr. Potato Head

The Toy Story franchise has long been known for its impressive vocal ensemble, led by the likes of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, and John Ratzenberger. Of all these comedic voices, perhaps the most iconic has been comedy legend Don Rickles, who has been behind Mr. Potato Head since the first Toy Story film in 1995. Rickles sadly passed away in 2017, two years before Toy Story 4 was set to be released, and the actor’s reps confirmed at the time that he had not recorded any dialogue. However, it looks like the film’s creative team found a way to still include Rickles in the final film.

Early Thursday morning, Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley took to Twitter to share some news about Rickles and his role in the movie. After sharing one of Rickles’ most popular quotes, Cooley revealed that the beloved late comedian would indeed appear in Toy Story 4 in some capacity.

“‘Some people say funny things, I say things funny.’ – Don Rickles,” Cooley wrote in the tweet. “All of his pieces may be replaceable, but his voice is not. Honored he signed on for TS4, honored he’s in TS4.”

So Rickles is confirmed for a role in Toy Story 4, that much has been made clear. However, what we don’t know is how exactly the role came about. The initial report could have been wrong and Rickles did manage to record at least some of his dialogue for the movie. After all, Toy Story 4 was originally supposed to hit theaters in 2018, so he could’ve already been to the studio. However, since his rep stated the opposite, that doesn’t seem likely.

What’s more likely is that Toy Story 4 will be using pieces of dialogue that Rickles had previously recorded as Mr. Potato Head in the movie, provided that his estate game permission for the film to do so. A similar thing happened with Cars 3, as the film used Paul Newman’s voice after he had passed away.

No matter how it comes about, it’s exciting to know that Don Rickles will appear as Potato Head one last time. It wouldn’t be Toy Story without him.

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st.

