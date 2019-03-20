‘Toy Story 4’s Keanu Reeves Offers New Details on Duke Caboom

The first trailer for Toy Story 4 was released online Tuesday morning and gave fans their first glimpse at Keanu Reeves’ stuntman action figure, Duke Caboom. In the movie, Duke is a toy from the ’70s based on a real motorcycle-riding daredevil from Canada, and he’s been stuck as an outcast toy for years, until he runs into Bo Peep. Outside of that very vague plot thread, not much has been known about Duke Caboom’s backstory, or his role in Toy Story 4.

Duke is mostly a mystery, but Keanu Reeves is offering up just a little info about the character, allowing us just a small glimpse into what we can expect from his Toy Story franchise debut. When talking to EW after the arrival of the trailer this week, Reeves mentioned that Duke Caboom has two very different sides to him.

“I definitely wanted to give him energy and a big personality,” Reeves said. “But I also saw him as a character that has a really wide dramatic bandwidth in the sense of being so big. Kaboom! Kapow! Let’s go! But who can also then share his wounds, like, ‘You have a kid? I had a kid. I let him down!’ And he can get quiet. So it was really a lot to play with on the playground.”

Caboom is an action hero, just like Reeves, but their similarities go even deeper than that. Both Reeves and Caboom are Canadian, and both are known for their love for motorcycles. However, when Reeves was first cast to play the character, director Josh Cooley had no idea just how perfect of a fit he would be.

“I didn’t know Keanu was Canadian, and I did not know that he had a motorcycle company, until after we cast him,” Cooley admitted. “We always had this character, who was always this bravado Canadian stuntman, and in my head, I had this one [idea] of how it would be performed, but then we met with Keanu and before he even signed on, he wanted to have lunch. And once he came to the table, he started asking all these great questions and doing different voices and actually jumped up on the table in the middle of Pixar to act out the character and his great ideas that we didn’t have in there originally. It was really incredible. Keanu really did help craft that character in a huge, huge way.”

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st.

