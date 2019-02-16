‘Toy Story 4’ May Have a Love Triangle Twist

2019 is shaping up to be an awesome year for franchise films and one that we are especially excited about is Pixar’s Toy Story 4. It seems like adventure isn’t the only thing in store for everyone’s favorite toys. Apparently, there could be a love triangle brewing…

Annie Potts, the voice behind Bo Peep, visited Good Morning America this week and cohost George Stephanopoulos asked about the character’s history with Woody and Buzz.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When we last saw Bo Peep, she was trying to choose between Woody and Buzz. Caught in a little bit of a love triangle. Does she choose?”

Potts didn’t reveal much, saying, “I think she’s made a choice now. I can only reveal so much.”

“That’s a good tease right there,” Stephanopoulos replied.

However, Entertainment Weekly points out that there was never actually a triangle between the three characters. Bo Peep was always primarily focused on Woody and Buzz is romantically involved with Jesse.

“So there’s a couple of possibilities here: Either Stephanopoulos has never seen a Toy Story movie before, or there’s a major retcon the upcoming film,” EW writes.

Since Potts didn’t deny that there would be some romantic trouble in the fourth film, we think it would be more likely that Bo Peep has moved on from Woody. We already know that she’s become more independent since leaving Andy’s care and there’s a good chance she’s outgrown her former beau.

“Bo’s taken control of her own destiny,” said Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley. “While Woody was watching Andy grow up, Bo gathered dust until she took it upon herself to head out into the world. And when Woody shows up, they can’t believe that they’ve found each other again.”

Bo Peep was tragically absent from the third film, so fans are incredibly eager to see her again. During Potts’ visit to GMA, she also debuted a clip of her character teaming up with Woody to rescue a lost toy from the yard.

Interestingly, the clip appears to show Bo Peep in her original ensemble rather than the new look that was recently revealed for the character. In fact, many fans think her new outfit resembles another Disney character, Rey from Star Wars.

“She is modern, independent, capable and confident,” Potts previously said of her character. “Bo is written and conceived to be inspiring as she has weathered life’s ups and downs with grace. I aspire to that.”

Do you think there will be some kind of love triangle in Toy Story 4 or did Stephanopoulos just made a mistake? Tell us in the comments!

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st.