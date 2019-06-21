Toy Story 4 Lands Its First Negative Reviews on Rotten Tomatoes

Toy Story 4‘s 100% streak on Rotten Tomatoes has ended after four of 205 counted reviews voted the film “rotten,” bringing its Tomatometer to 98% and tying it with 2010’s Toy Story 3.

Criticized by The ARTery as “mildly amusing” and “profoundly unnecessary,” Sean Burns writes the third Toy Story sequel “doesn’t live up to its groundbreaking franchise.” Tyler Smith for Battleship Pretension argues Toy Story 4 is “a delightful diversion that never quite justifies its own existence,” while a two-star review from Every Movie Has a Lesson complains “Toy Story 4 does not match or exceed where it came from, not when repetitiveness and disconnection reign.”

For National Review, Kyle Smith calls Toy Story 4 “forgettable,” “mediocre” and “the weakest effort in the series so far.”

“It’s a great movie, it’s a marvelous movie,” star Tom Hanks said on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“We don’t know what they look like — we start going into a recording studio, I think three-and-a-half years ago, and we record for like five hours sessions about every six or eight months, so we don’t know what it’s gonna come out like. It sounds ridiculous because I’m in it, but it’s one of the best movies I’ve ever seen in my life. I don’t know how to put it any other way, it truly is.”

Hanks further promised the mostly well-received Toy Story 4 lives up to its acclaimed predecessors, including the 1995 original and its 1999 sequel, both scored at a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Pixar, everybody who’s ever worked on any Toy Story movie, does not take their responsibility lightly,” Hanks told Rotten Tomatoes. “In order to test this, to shape it, and not put it out until there’s a reason to. And it’s because it’s done and it will live up to the imprimatur of all the other Toy Story movies.”

Starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, and Keanu Reeves, Toy Story 4 opens June 21.