Amazing ‘Toy Story’ Gear Launches with the Pixar Forever Disney Collection

Disney has launched the Pixar Forever Disney collection, and it includes some fun fashions, housewares, and accessories from classic animated movies like Monsters, Inc., Toy Story, and Ratatouille. You can shop it all right here, but you need to check out the Toy Story gear first.

Our favorite items from the collection include employee-style shirts and hats for Pizza Planet and Al’s Toy Barn, as well as this wooden Pizza Planet serving paddle. However, the Pizza Planet claw machine crossbody bag is the star of the show. Just look at it:

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Official Disney / Pixar Toy Story Pizza Planet sneakers are here, and you don’t need to to be an employee or get lucky at a claw machine to own them. They’re available at Hot Topic right now in men’s sizes 7 to 13, and they would look great paired with the Pizza Planet styles from the Pixar Forever Disney collection:

Finally, Disney / Pixar’s Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters on June 21st, and Funko is getting warmed up with a new wave of Pop figures, Pop Rides, and Pop Keychains from the previous films!

The entire wave of new Toy Story Funko merch is available to pre-order right here. We highly suggest going after the Woody with RC Pop Rides figure first. Beyond that, you’ll find Pop figures of Wheezy, Slinky Dog, Buzz dressed as Mrs. Nesbitt (yes!), Bullseye, and Bo-Peep.

You’ll also find Toy Story Pop Keychains featuring Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Alien.

As far as exclusives go, look for a flocked Bullseye as a Funko web exclusive and a Slinky Dog keychain at Hot Topic and BoxLunch in the coming months.

The official synopsis for Toy Story 4 reads:

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (“Riley’s First Date?”) and produced by Jonas Rivera (“Inside Out,” “Up”) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer “Inside Out”), Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.