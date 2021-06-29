Transformers and Jurassic Park Collide With Tyrannocon Rex and Autobot JP93 Figures

In a surprise announcement, Hasbro unveiled the first ever collaboration with Transformers and Jurassic Park. Basically, the mashup features the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur and the Ford Explorer from the 1993 Jurassic Park film converted into Transformers robots. It's an awesomely insane mashup - even better than the Back to the Future Gigawatt Transformer figure that was released last year.

The robots have been dubbed Tyrannocon Rex And Autobot JP93. According to Hasbro, "both figures feature a combined 260 unique decos and details inspired by fan-favorite moments from Jurassic Park". The Tyrannocon Rex figure stands at 7-inches with detailed molded dino texture. It also converts into T.rex mode in 27 steps. The Autobot JP93 figure stands at 5.5-inches tall and converts into Ford Explorer mode in 18 steps. It also comes with a Game Warden-inspired blaster accessory that can attach to the figure in both modes. It's even wearing a hat inspired by Dr. Alan Grant.

The Jurassic Park Transformer figures are being sold together in packaging inspired by the T. rex Ford Explorer scene from the film complete with a cardboard backdrop illustration of the T. rex cage. So you can recreate the scene with a very big Transfromers spin. Your first chance to own the set is happening here on Amazon where it is available to pre-order for $104.99 with a release date set for November 1st. You won't be charged until it ships.

A sell out is inevitable with this Transformers x Jurassic Park set, but don't panic when it happens. Amazon is getting first dibs, but the set will be sold at additional retailers starting in December. You can take a closer look at the figures in the gallery below.

