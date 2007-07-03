New Transformers Movie in the Works From Marvel's Defenders Showrunner

Yet another Transformers project is now in the works, as Paramount is committing to a new live-action movie set in the world of Autobots and Decepticons. This new movie, while untitled, has an all-star creative team attached to bring it to life. According The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount has hired Marco Ramirez, showrunner of Marvel's The Defenders on Netflix, will be writing the script. Charm City Kings director Angel Manuel Soto will be behind the camera.

At this point, there are now plot details available regarding the new Transformers project. Paramount made a blind script commitment so there likely isn't a full screenplay in place just yet.

While there aren't any loglines or synopses out there, we do know that the film won't be taking place in the same universe as the rest of the Transformers movies that have been released to this point. There is another Transformers movie on the way from Creed II director Stephen Caple Jr., and that project will follow the other six titles in the franchise. Ramirez and Soto's project will be separate.

Before taking over as the co-showrunner and co-creator of The Defenders, Ramirez worked on shows like Daredevil and Sons of Anarchy. Soto debuted Charm City Kings to solid reviews last year, and he was recently tapped to direct a standalone Blue Beetle movie for DC and Warner Bros.

In addition to the two live-action films in development, eOne and Hasbro are also working on an animated Transformers series for Nickelodeon.

“As soon as I read the creative concept, which at its core is about family, I knew we absolutely had to tell this story with our good friends at eOne and Hasbro,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “The series will tell a reimagined story featuring both original characters and fan-favorites for a whole new generation of kids and families. The creative team at Nick, overseen by Claudia Spinelli, SVP of Animation Development, can’t wait to get started on building this new world.”

Are you looking forward to the new Transformers movie? Let us know in the comments!