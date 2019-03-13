‘TRON Legacy’ Producer Still Has Hope For ‘TRON 3’ Happening

It’s been almost a decade since TRON Legacy hit theaters and the possibility of TRON 3 has been kicked around for years, producer Justin Springer hasn’t given up hope just yet.

In an interview with SlashFilm for Disney’s upcoming live-action Dumbo, Springer said that he hasn’t given up on the possibility of a third TRON film, though he did admit that it would be something that requires the right combination of elements.

“Look, I will never stop being interested in making a TRON movie,” Springer said. “I love the opportunity to do it. It’s a title that never really goes away internally. There’s always people around the company who like it a whole lot. And so, we’ll see what happens.”

TRON Legacy hit theaters in 2010, the eagerly anticipated sequel to 1982’s groundbreaking science fiction film, TRON. While the idea of a sequel to TRON had made the rounds for a while, it ultimately took 28 years and fan demand for TRON Legacy to come to life. When it did, while the film made more than $400 million worldwide, it wasn’t exactly a huge money maker given the hefty $170 million production budget and while TRON 3 quickly came on the radar, it’s a film that’s remained something of an enigma. Filming on TRON 3 — then titled TRON: Ascension — had been expected to start filming back in 2015 before it was reported that Disney had pulled the plug.

Even with all of that, Springer sees TRON as still relevant and contemporary — if all the parts can come together to make it happen.

“It would be great to get the opportunity to do it again,” he said. “It’s interesting — what I will say is that I think it continues to be relevant both in its ideas and also just the visual iconography of it. I think people are still interested in it and it still feels contemporary to me. So it’s just about finding the right time, right script, and the right people at the studio saying ‘yes’. You know, just the usual.”

Springer’s comments echo those of Garrett Hedlund, who played Sam Flynn in TRON Legacy. Back in 2017, Hedlund told That Hashtag Show that he was excited for the possibility of a TRON 3, even if things weren’t the right timing in 2015.

“We almost had it greenlit a couple years ago.” Hedlund explained. “And they had the Ascension script that they were going to go with. And I think just with things going on with the financial stage of the industry at that time, really just prevented it at the moment, and we’ll see what the future holds.”

Are you hopeful TRON 3 will eventually make it to the big screen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.