Twilight Director Catherine Hardwicke Shares Her Most Surprising Fan Interactions

November 21st marked 15 years since Twilight was first released in theaters, and folks have been celebrating in various ways. Earlier this month, director Catherine Hardwicke attended a screening of the movie in Los Angeles set up through America Cinematheque. Hardwicke participated in a Q&A and revealed some fun facts about the auditioning process, and even revealed her biggest problem with the sequels. ComicBoook.com attended the event and got the chance to ask Hardwicke a question from the crowd. We wanted to know about any interesting fan interactions the director has had over the years, and her answers did not disappoint.

"Oh, well, I mean I kind of got surprised sometimes when people come up and show me, 'I'm wearing clothes,' maybe I'm not going to get this terminology, 'as seen' and 'as worn.' It was exactly the same jeans that Bella had on and the same shirt. That was one thing, but the next level was if it was the same one she wore. So there are a lot of pretty detailed levels," Hardwicke shared.

"And another thing was one time I went to the Cullen house like 10 years later for the 10-year anniversary. And I'm an architect, trained as an architect. So I went with a very architecturally gorgeous house like that. And I'm standing there with the owner who works at Nike. And you look out on the balcony, there are 11 architects from Guam. I don't even know where Guam is. There's 250,000 architectural models of the Cullen house online," she added.

"Oh wait, something really crazy happened the other day," Hardwicke recalled later in the Q&A. "I was at a skateboard screening, and somebody had a skateboard. He comes up to me with face tattoo, badass prison guy, and goes, 'Man, we had to see this movie all the time in prison because everybody loved it.'"

The Twilight Saga is Now Available On SteelBook 4K Ultra HD:

In honor of Twilight's 15th anniversary, a SteelBook collection is now available on 4K Ultra HD for $119.99.

"Timed to the 15th anniversary of the first film in the franchise, THE TWILIGHT SAGA: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION – 15TH ANNIVERSARY arrives on a SteelBook® 4K Ultra HD™ (4K Ultra HD™ + Blu-ray™ + Digital) on November 14th at Best Buy from Lionsgate. Based on Stephanie Meyer's best-selling novels with screenplays by Melissa Rosenberg (all five films), the film series was directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), Chris Weitz (The Twilight Saga: New Moon), David Slade (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse), and Bill Condon (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Parts 1 & 2), and a cast that included Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz, Billy Burke, Michael Sheen, and Dakota Fanning."

Will you be getting the new 4K Twilight Steelbook? Tell us in the comments!