Twisters Cast Still Joking About Wild Sequel Ideas in Their Group Chat

Twisters has been one of the stories of the box office this summer, thanks to its sheer ability to continue putting butts in theater seats. Every weekend has seen strong holds out of the weather blockbuster, especially in North America, where a re-release of the fan-favorite 4DX edition of has seen the film charges its way to more than $360 million globally. It’s still posting great holds despite its availability on video on-demand platforms. With this kind of success, some kind of sequel feels inevitable, and the film’s stars have been talking about a potential follow up for quite a while.

Of course, since they don’t know what is going to happen with a sequel, their ideas for Twisters 2 have been a little on the wild side. And by wild, we mean totally out there. ComicBook recently spoke to , who opened up about the sequel plans that have been shared in the cast group chat. She admitted that many ideas have been jokes, with the characters going to space and a drone facing off with Superman being the pitches that come up most frequently.

“We literally used to crack jokes all the time, and we still do it in the group text, like, ‘Yo, Twisters in space!’ Or ‘Lily’s drone against Superman!’ That’s one of our favorite ones,” Lane told us. “Because we don’t know what’s going to happen, but I think we just act like we did in the film and we’re being a little rowdy and we’re just wondering where we’re going. But it’s mostly Lily’s drone meets Superman.”

It took nine movies for the Fast and Furious franchise to get to space, and a crossover with DC’s Superman is just out of the question (despite his midwestern roots). So don’t expect to see either of these ideas even come close to fruition. A straight-up Twisters sequel, however, feels like a safe bet.

In Twisters, after surviving a devastating encounter with a tornado, former storm chaser Kate Cooper monitors extreme weather from behind a computer screen. When an opportunity arises to test cutting-edge equipment, Kate heads to the Midwest to track twisters, putting her on a collision course not only with the deadly phenomena, but also with social-media star Tyler Owens. As the storms in Oklahoma intensify, the pair must unite and combine their unique skills to survive the most extreme weather imaginable.

Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani, Katy O’Brian, and Maura Tierney. Lee Isaac Chung directed the sequel from a script by Mark L. Smith. Twisters is still playing in theaters and is now available to buy and rent on digital VOD platforms.