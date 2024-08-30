Twisters Star Confirms Movie Filmed on Location During Peak Tornado Season

All of the tornadoes featured in Twisters were special effects, obviously, but that doesn’t mean the cast and crew of the film were totally out of the action. Lee Isaac Chung’s hit legacy sequel was filmed on location in Oklahoma, right where the worst tornado outbreaks have appeared. Not only was the movie filmed in Tornado Alley, but the shoot also took place in the middle of tornado season, meaning danger was never too far away.

ComicBook recently spoke to Twisters star Sasha Lane about the film, which is now available to buy and rent digitally on VOD platforms. When talking about the production, Lane shared the story of going through the weather training and learning that they were in Oklahoma at perhaps the worst time of the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I remember we were taking the classes at the weather center and diving deep into tornadoes, what makes them up and what we still don’t know,” Lane told us. “And they were talking about the biggest years to this day of tornado season, with the most destruction and all that. And we’re sitting there in May, about to film tornadoes, and they’re like, ‘Yeah, May is the craziest season for us and it’s just really awful.’ And I looked back at Lee [Isaac Chung] and went, ‘Why in the hell are we filming in tornado season in Oklahoma?!’ Talk about authenticity.”

Some of the behind-the-scenes footage from Twisters did show crew members watching out for nearby storms, but the production itself seemed to avoid any really dangerous encounters.

In Twisters, after surviving a devastating encounter with a tornado, former storm chaser Kate Cooper monitors extreme weather from behind a computer screen. When an opportunity arises to test cutting-edge equipment, Kate heads to the Midwest to track twisters, putting her on a collision course not only with the deadly phenomena, but also with social-media star Tyler Owens. As the storms in Oklahoma intensify, the pair must unite and combine their unique skills to survive the most extreme weather imaginable.

Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani, Katy O’Brian, and Maura Tierney. Lee Isaac Chung directed the sequel from a script by Mark L. Smith. Twisters is still playing in theaters and is now available to buy and rent on digital VOD platforms.