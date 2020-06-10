Bill & Ted Face the Music Trailer Has Nostalgic Fans Feeling Excited

Yesterday, the first official trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music dropped. The upcoming threequel will see Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter returning to their iconic roles for the first time since 1991. The now middle-aged BFFs are set to begin a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends in an attempt to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe. Between questions about time travel rules and tributes to the late, great George Carlin, there's a whole lot to unpack with the new footage. In fact, the trailer was a trending topic on Twitter yesterday.

“Whoa. The wait is finally over, dudes! Keanu Reeves and @Winter star in the first official trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Watch now! And remember: be excellent to each other,” the official Bill & Ted 3 account posted yesterday. You can check out the trailer in the tweet below:

Naturally, many fans of the original two films took to Twitter yesterday to share their excitement over the trailer. Here are some of the best reactions to the first trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music…