Bill & Ted Face the Music Trailer Has Nostalgic Fans Feeling Excited
Yesterday, the first official trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music dropped. The upcoming threequel will see Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter returning to their iconic roles for the first time since 1991. The now middle-aged BFFs are set to begin a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends in an attempt to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe. Between questions about time travel rules and tributes to the late, great George Carlin, there's a whole lot to unpack with the new footage. In fact, the trailer was a trending topic on Twitter yesterday.
“Whoa. The wait is finally over, dudes! Keanu Reeves and @Winter star in the first official trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Watch now! And remember: be excellent to each other,” the official Bill & Ted 3 account posted yesterday. You can check out the trailer in the tweet below:
Whoa. The wait is finally over, dudes! Keanu Reeves and @Winter star in the first official trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Watch now! And remember: be excellent to each other. 🎸⚡ #BillAndTed3 #FaceTheMusic #BillAndTedDay pic.twitter.com/oh7Oj3mVK3— Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) June 9, 2020
Naturally, many fans of the original two films took to Twitter yesterday to share their excitement over the trailer. Here are some of the best reactions to the first trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music…
Good Or Bad, We're In
I don't care if it's awful. It will be great because it is BILL AND TED THREE. https://t.co/QBK92I4AGq— David Quantick (@quantick) June 9, 2020
Old Friends
HE'S BAAAAAAACK *unintelligible screaming* #BILLANDTED3 https://t.co/gGtIha2rFH pic.twitter.com/DMhMPPEOCb— Babu Prit (Preeti Chhibber) (@runwithskizzers) June 9, 2020
Buff Bill & Ted Making Waves
My therapist: Buff Bill and Ted don't exist and they can't hurt you— 𝙼𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚎 🍄 (@keanushairspray) June 9, 2020
Buff Bill and Ted: pic.twitter.com/36ZXSfdAki
"Perfectly Timed"
The trailer seems to suggest the subtext of this sequel will be about Gen X's failure to make the world a better place. So maybe instead of being years late it will be perfectly timed. https://t.co/tnOvme4BId— Keith Phipps (@kphipps3000) June 9, 2020
Logo Bonus
You had me at the Orion Pictures logo, which gave me mad VHS flashbacks.
Well, you actually had me at Keanu, but that logo was a serious bonus. https://t.co/JFUvVQmm1h— Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) June 9, 2020
Flashbacks
#BillAndTed3 is giving me some crazy flashbacks to @evandorkin's most excellent comics. pic.twitter.com/RITtOSZKup— 𝙷𝚊𝚗𝚔 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚒𝚜𝚘𝚗 ka chow ITS YA BOI HP Ω☠ (@HLHPattison) June 9, 2020
"Cautiously Optimistic"
The best thing about this series is the increasingly absurd alternate iterations of Bill and Ted introduced in Bogus Journey and this new one seems to be embracing that same kind of weirdness. We get midlife crisis Bill and Ted and buff prison Bill and Ted. Cautiously optimistic. https://t.co/NJKrQQ41I3— Jay Bauman (@JayBauman1) June 9, 2020
The Daughters, Though
i'll watch bill and ted 3 for the plot
the plot: pic.twitter.com/XYgsq0eMI9— acab (@letsbians) June 9, 2020
Questions
Important questions unanswered by the Bill and Ted trailer: Where's Missy and why is Ted wearing khakis?— CATS now and FURever, MFers. (@Jenny_Trout) June 9, 2020
Holland For The Win
A big yes to Holland Taylor in this outfit. #BillAndTed3 pic.twitter.com/Aam5eaceFn— Rebecca Pahle (@RebeccaPahle) June 9, 2020
Excellent!
Wyld — and I cannot stress this enough — Stallyns!!! 🎸⚡️ https://t.co/Qiy487rQWA— Isaac Fitzgerald🤞🏻🖤 (@IsaacFitzgerald) June 9, 2020
Is It August Yet?
I am so ready #BillandTedDay #BillAndTed3 pic.twitter.com/RJkdNcBvjV— 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻 𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝘀 ⋆ (@privateboreo) June 9, 2020
