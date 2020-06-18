Pixar Fans Are Struggling to Believe Toy Story 3 is Turning 10
Today is June 18th, which means Toy Story 3 officially hit theatres ten years ago. Thanks to this special anniversary (which sure seemed to happen fast) and last night's airing of the movie on ABC before Agents of SHIELD, the threequel has been a big topic of discussion on social media. The animated film, which is also available to watch on Disney+, is easily one of the most emotional movies in the Pixar lineup, and fans haven't forgotten just how much the movie pulled at their heartstrings.
From still feeling the emotions to being shocked by the 10-year anniversary, there are many great posts about Toy Story 3, which won Best Animated Feature back in 2011, currently floating around Twitter. This comes less than a month after the Toy Story movies were trending on the social media site after Pixar fans were ranking their favorite films. Here are some of the best posts to hit Twitter in honor of Toy Story 3's anniversary...
Time Flies
I can't handle this truth about Toy Story 3 already being 10 years old. pic.twitter.com/rXO94NEujR— Jayson Slade (@JSladeShow) June 18, 2020
All Of Us
TOY STORY 3 CAME OUT TEN YEARS AGO?!?!? pic.twitter.com/HztAnQ2eby— Jay Hannah (@JayHannahTV) June 18, 2020
Still Crying
10 years ago, Toy Story 3 got us to cry our eyes out— Nicky Boi (@NickTheIrken) June 18, 2020
The Truth
TOY STORY 3 IS A HORROR MOVIE pic.twitter.com/3znemtcSyZ— mara 🎸 (@marathecreator) June 18, 2020
What Is Time?
I just had an anxiety attack because i realized that Toy Story 3 is ten years old and i no longer can comprehend time— Big Mad Michael ☄#BLM \ Anti-Fascist (@sealtoast) June 18, 2020
This Sounds Right
nah toy story 3 was released 3 years ago you can’t fool me https://t.co/UkqU6nE0bt— inabber (@iNabber69) June 18, 2020
No Love For 4
Toy Story 3 really should’ve been the last movie. That last scene with the “So long partner” was the perfect ending to an era. https://t.co/2tY0hPeaDK— ig: @kihmberlie (@kihmberlie) June 18, 2020
We All Handled It Differently
The ending of TOY STORY 3 didn't make me cry.
No, but I did end up walking into the closet where my stuffed animals were all stored away in, sat on the floor, hugged them all & didn't come out for 6 days.
It didn't break me, it only made me stronger.— Sean 😐 (@sergebomba) June 18, 2020
Harsh
toy story 3 did something that endgame never could: it gave us a proper ending that we still cry over a decade later pic.twitter.com/9LkdP4DqN4— rachel (@capswinters) June 18, 2020
Watch At Your Own Risk
To celebrate Toy Story 3's 10th anniversary, here's arguably the greatest scene in animated movie history. pic.twitter.com/CLUhf8NnN6— The Pixel Factor (@ThePixelFactor) June 18, 2020
Don't Forget About This Scene, Though
Has it really been 10 years since I ugly cried to Toy Story 3, particularly the scene where chuckles tells the story of how he and Lotso got left behind pic.twitter.com/nMi9RrMv2h— Megan Dunklin (@medunklin) June 18, 2020
Or This One!
happy 10th birthday toy story 3. that's ten years i've been crying over this scene https://t.co/marU4VQgao— nc dinos lifelong fan (@inthefade) June 18, 2020
Thanks, Pixar
Ten years ago today, Toy Story 3 was released. Coming off the heels of one of the best film sequels ever made, this film continued to entertain showing great animation, an emotional story, and giving us fantastic characters old and new. pic.twitter.com/SphPiOmBky— Animated Antic (6 Days Til 🎂) (@Animated_Antic) June 18, 2020
