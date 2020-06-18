Pixar Fans Are Struggling to Believe Toy Story 3 is Turning 10

Today is June 18th, which means Toy Story 3 officially hit theatres ten years ago. Thanks to this special anniversary (which sure seemed to happen fast) and last night's airing of the movie on ABC before Agents of SHIELD, the threequel has been a big topic of discussion on social media. The animated film, which is also available to watch on Disney+, is easily one of the most emotional movies in the Pixar lineup, and fans haven't forgotten just how much the movie pulled at their heartstrings.

From still feeling the emotions to being shocked by the 10-year anniversary, there are many great posts about Toy Story 3, which won Best Animated Feature back in 2011, currently floating around Twitter. This comes less than a month after the Toy Story movies were trending on the social media site after Pixar fans were ranking their favorite films. Here are some of the best posts to hit Twitter in honor of Toy Story 3's anniversary...