‘UglyDolls’ Final Trailer Released

The phenomenon that is UglyDolls are hitting the big screen with a brand new movie aptly titled UglyDolls, and a brand new trailer has mad its way online. The new trailer will also be the final trailer for animated film, which starts a host of voice talent and adorable characters for fans to enjoy. As you can see in the trailer, the film introduces fans to the town of Perfection, a town that trains traditional looking dolls before they go out and find an owner in the real world. The UglyDolls, led by Moxy, end up finding the two of Perfection, and all chaos breaks loose.

As you can see in the trailer, the town of Perfection and their residents don’t know what to make of the UglyDolls, who come from Uglyville and are far better at enjoying life and what it has to offer than the rigid residents of Perfection. Lou, the trainer of Perfection’s dolls, doesn’t take too kindly to their presence, and so he sets about trying to prove that they don’t belong.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the full description for the movie below.

“In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weird is celebrated, strange is special and beauty is embraced as more than simply meets the eye. Here, the free-spirited Moxy and her UglyDolls friends live every day in a whirlwind of bliss, letting their freak flags fly in a celebration of life and its endless possibilities, occasionally looking to the sky, where a new UglyDoll will appear and be embraced by the community.

Moxy (Kelly Clarkson) loves her square-peg life in this round-hole town, but her curiosity about all things leads her to wonder if there’s something – anything – on the other side of the mountain which nestles Uglyville. Moxy gathers a group of her closest friends and sets off to find what’s on the other side. They discover another world – Perfection – a town where more conventional dolls are trained in protocols before they graduate and are sent to the “real” world to find the love of a child.

In Perfection, Moxy and her crew are subject to the manipulations of Lou (Nick Jonas), the perfect doll in charge of training recruits. Here, the UglyDolls will confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved, and ultimately discover that you don’t have to be perfect to be amazing because who you truly are is what matters most.”

UglyDolls hits theaters on May 3rd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!