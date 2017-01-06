Underworld Franchise Coming to 4K in 5-Movie Limited Edition Collection

✖

It's been five years since the last Underworld movie was released in theaters, and now Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is giving fans a great reason to experience the world of vampires and Lycans all over again. On Friday, Sony revealed the Underworld 4K Ultra HD Collection, which brings the entire Underworld franchise together on 4K for the first time.

The limited edition collection, which arrives on October 5th, includes 4K copies of Underworld, Underworld: Evolution, Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, Underworld: Awakening, and Underworld: Blood Wars. Each film comes with special features on both the 4K UHD and Blu-ray discs. The first film includes the theatrical and extended versions.

(Photo: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

You can check out the full lineup of special features in the Underworld 5-Movie Collection below.

UNDERWORLD BONUS FEATURES 4K ULTRA HD Theatrical & Extended Versions of the Film (both 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos) Alternate Flashbacks (4K HDR) Theatrical Trailer BLU-RAY Extended Version of the Film Director & Cast Commentary Fang vs. Fiction Documentary 7 Featurettes Outtakes Storyboard Comparisons Music Video: “Worms of the Earth” by Finch

UNDERWORLD: EVOLUTION BONUS FEATURES 4K ULTRA HD Theatrical Trailer BLU-RAY Director & Filmmakers’ Commentary The Hybrid Theory The War Rages On Bloodlines: From Script to Screen Making Monsters Roar Building a Saga Music and Mayhem Music Video: “Her Portrait in Black” by Atreyu

UNDERWORLD: RISE OF THE LYCANS BONUS FEATURES 4K ULTRA HD Rise of the Lycans: Inside the Castle Walls Theatrical Trailers BLU-RAY Behind the Castle Walls: Picture-in-Picture Experience Filmmaker Commentary 3 Featurettes Music Video: "Deathclub (Wes Borland / Renholder Remix)" by William Control feat. Matt Skiba And More

UNDERWORLD: AWAKENING BONUS FEATURES 4K ULTRA HD Underworld: Endless War 3-Part Animated Series (with stereo DTS-HD MA English audio) Theatrical Trailers BLU-RAY Cracking the Underworld: Picture-in-Picture Experience Filmmakers’ Commentary 5 Featurettes Blooper Reel And More

UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS BONUS FEATURES 4K ULTRA HD Franchise Recap Theatrical Trailers BLU-RAY Underworld: Blood Wars – The Official Movie Graphic Novel The Evolution of Selene Building a Blood War Old & New Blood The Evil Evolved



Will you be picking up the Underworld 4K Ultra HD Collection when it arrives on October 5th? Let us know in the comments!