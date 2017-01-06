Underworld Franchise Coming to 4K in 5-Movie Limited Edition Collection
It's been five years since the last Underworld movie was released in theaters, and now Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is giving fans a great reason to experience the world of vampires and Lycans all over again. On Friday, Sony revealed the Underworld 4K Ultra HD Collection, which brings the entire Underworld franchise together on 4K for the first time.
The limited edition collection, which arrives on October 5th, includes 4K copies of Underworld, Underworld: Evolution, Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, Underworld: Awakening, and Underworld: Blood Wars. Each film comes with special features on both the 4K UHD and Blu-ray discs. The first film includes the theatrical and extended versions.
You can check out the full lineup of special features in the Underworld 5-Movie Collection below.
- UNDERWORLD BONUS FEATURES
- 4K ULTRA HD
- Theatrical & Extended Versions of the Film (both 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos)
- Alternate Flashbacks (4K HDR)
- Theatrical Trailer
- BLU-RAY
- Extended Version of the Film
- Director & Cast Commentary
- Fang vs. Fiction Documentary
- 7 Featurettes
- Outtakes
- Storyboard Comparisons
- Music Video: “Worms of the Earth” by Finch
- 4K ULTRA HD
- UNDERWORLD: EVOLUTION BONUS FEATURES
- 4K ULTRA HD
- Theatrical Trailer
- BLU-RAY
- Director & Filmmakers’ Commentary
- The Hybrid Theory
- The War Rages On
- Bloodlines: From Script to Screen
- Making Monsters Roar
- Building a Saga
- Music and Mayhem
- Music Video: “Her Portrait in Black” by Atreyu
- 4K ULTRA HD
- UNDERWORLD: RISE OF THE LYCANS BONUS FEATURES
- 4K ULTRA HD
- Rise of the Lycans: Inside the Castle Walls
- Theatrical Trailers
- BLU-RAY
- Behind the Castle Walls: Picture-in-Picture Experience
- Filmmaker Commentary
- 3 Featurettes
- Music Video: "Deathclub (Wes Borland / Renholder Remix)" by William Control feat. Matt Skiba
- And More
- 4K ULTRA HD
- UNDERWORLD: AWAKENING BONUS FEATURES
- 4K ULTRA HD
- Underworld: Endless War 3-Part Animated Series (with stereo DTS-HD MA English audio)
- Theatrical Trailers
- BLU-RAY
- Cracking the Underworld: Picture-in-Picture Experience
- Filmmakers’ Commentary
- 5 Featurettes
- Blooper Reel
- And More
- 4K ULTRA HD
- UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS BONUS FEATURES
- 4K ULTRA HD
- Franchise Recap
- Theatrical Trailers
- BLU-RAY
- Underworld: Blood Wars – The Official Movie Graphic Novel
- The Evolution of Selene
- Building a Blood War
- Old & New Blood
- The Evil Evolved
- 4K ULTRA HD
Will you be picking up the Underworld 4K Ultra HD Collection when it arrives on October 5th? Let us know in the comments!