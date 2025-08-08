Spider-Man Set Photos Spoil Visit to an Important Place (& It’ll Make Fans Sad)

Though Marvel has made it clear that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start for the hero, recent set photos from the U.K. prove that while others may not remember him, Peter Parker isn’t completely leaving his past behind. There’s been much speculation about the next installment of Spidey’s adventures, which is already shaping up to be one of 2026’s most anticipated releases. While previous footage has revealed Tom Holland as Spider-Man swinging through the streets of Glasgow and confirmed the return of Zendaya’s MJ in the upcoming film, the latest crop also spoils Peter revisiting one of the most tragic moments of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In No Way Home, Peter Parker narrowly dodges a multiversal catastrophe when a spell from Doctor Strange goes wrong. Peter finds himself battling Spider-Man villains from other universes, culminating in the tragic death of his beloved Aunt May. The scene where Peter tearfully watches the life leave his aunt’s eyes is some of Holland’s best acting as Parker, and one of No Way Home‘s most memorable scenes. It’s only through the help of other Spider-Man variants — Peter 2 (Tobey Maguire) and Peter 3 (Andrew Garfield) — that Holland’s Peter defeats the villains and fixes the rift by sacrificing his identity, thus fully embodying Spider-Man’s mantra of great power coming with great responsibility.

On location in Surrey, England, the leaked set photos show Peter bringing flowers to his Aunt May’s grave. Photos of May’s gravestone confirm who Peter’s visiting, and it seems the scene is set during the winter, as Holland is bundled up and there’s fake snow around. No Way Home concluded during the same season, perhaps suggesting that even though Brand New Day will release four and a half years later, the fourth Spider-Man film will pick up right where we left Peter previously. This is also supported by the fact that Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s release date wasn’t impacted by the Avengers movies being delayed, also hinting at a standalone, street-level story for Spidey in Brand New Day.

Despite Spoilers, We Still Have Questions About Brand New Day

Zendaya’s presence in the scene, along with her MJ-esque hair and wardrobe, also implies that she’ll once again play an important role in Peter’s emotional journey in Brand New Day. The extent of her involvement still remains somewhat up in the air, since the actress is also set to shoot Dune: Part III and the next season of Euphoria soon. A lesser role for MJ could mean that Peter will meet a new love interest in Brand New Day, or at least a romantic rival for his main squeeze.

Rumors continue to swirl around exactly who Sadie Sink will play in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Speculation has ranged that she’ll be joining the MCU as X-Man Jean Grey or even a variant of Peter’s daughter, Mayday Parker.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters July 31, 2026. How do you feel about this scene in the film? Let us know in the comments.