‘Veep’ Showrunner David Mandel Has A Cameo in ‘Jay & Silent Bob Reboot’

The final season of the hit Julia Louis-Dreyfuss comedy Veep just premiered, and showrunner David Mandel is likely taking a victory lap after the episode’s ecstactic response on social media. Soon, though, he will reprise his role as “man drinking coffee” in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. The visionary producer, who also worked on Curb Your Enthusiasm, worked with Kevin Smith on Clerks: The Cartoon and, over the course of his decades-long career, has made appearances on Seinfeld and Saturday Night Live. The one he will becoming back to, though, is a minor cameo had had in Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back, in which he stood in front of a bus and drank coffee.

Driector Kevin Smith recently revealed that Mandel will reprise the role in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, but that his character has evolved in the last 15+ years: he will be double-fisting coffee outside of a Mooby’s fast food restaurant this time. “Twenty years ago, I played an extra drinking coffee,” joked Mandel in a recent episode of Smith’s Road to Reboot webseries tracking the progress of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. “And now I’m back.” He expressed that his only regret is that he did not have time to grow a beard and goatee so that he could show some character growth during the intervening years.

The same short film seems to indicate that Smith’s wife Jennifer Schwalbach will also appear in Mooby’s — this time as an employee. This might seem like a step down from her leather-clad cat burglar past, but it’s a straight job and likely was given to her by Jay, who helped to bankroll the Quick Stop at the end of Clerks II. Quick Stop manager Dante (Brian O’Halloran) was in a relationship with Mooby’s manager Becky last we knew. Of course, Schwalbach Dante’s fiancee in Clerks II, whom he left for Becky, so it could be that she is returning not as her Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back character but as her Clerks II character. Only time will tell.

According to the IMDB plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.” Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.

