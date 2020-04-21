Venom 2 Logo Teaser Unveiled By Tom Hardy

✖

After Sony delayed Venom 2 from October to a summer slot next year on Tuesday, the studio has been surprising fans with little goodies throughout the afternoon. First, it was the revelation the sequel would be titled Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage and now, Venom star Tom Hardy has unveiled the movie's logo on his Instagram profile. Featuring the classic Venom logo look, the spooky typography features both white and a blood-red, signaling the arrival of Woody Harrelson's serial-killing symbiote. You can see the logo in Hardy's Instagram post below.

After Sony announced the film's delay, fans quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the topic. Divisive to say the least, some fans love the title as others instantly lobbied for Sony to change it to Venom 2: Maximum Carnage, after the fan-favorite Spider-Man comic story arc of the same name.

While we don't know much about the movie yet, we do know that Hardy is reprising his role as the eponymous character and will be joined by Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/Carnage. Though the original Venom carried the standard PG-13 rating, Sony producer Matt Tolmach previously teased a more adult rating this time around, largely thanks in part to the success of Todd Phillips' Joker.

“I mean, I think you always have to think about [it], now that that works. Having said that, our movie worked really well,” Tolmach told CinemaBlend. “Our franchise exists as it is, and I don’t think anybody is looking to just say, ‘Hey, they [did it]!’ We have a place in the world. So it isn’t like suddenly everybody’s considering what to do with the rating.”

“I think what Joker does is it tells you that you can succeed."

Sony's synopsis for Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage can be found below.

"The evolution story of Marvel's most enigmatic, complex and badass character, Venom! Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is a broken man after he loses everything including his job and fiance. Just when his life is at its lowest, he becomes host to an alien symbiote which results in extraordinary superpowers - transforming him into Venom. Will these powers be enough for this new lethal protector to defeat great evil forces, especially against the far stronger and more weaponized symbiote rival, Riot?"

Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage is now set for release on June 25, 2021.

What do you think of the new Venom 2 title? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

