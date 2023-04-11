Virginia Madsen Opens Up on Her Scene-Stealing Performance in One Day as a Lion

Virginia Madsen is best known for dark, serious, and sultry roles, but when she gets a chance to do some comedy, she's going to nail it. That's what she did in the new indie film One Day as a Lion, which she plays a woman who might be dying of cancer -- but she's still going to make life hilariously more difficult for everyone around her along the way. It's the kind of character who can exist in shorthand -- once you see her in her hospital room, but still clinging to the trappings of glamor, you know what kind of person you're dealing with.

The role wasn't huge, but it was a scene-stealing turn -- and maybe a boyfriend-stealing one? She's pretty crafty.

"I knew immediately that I was going to play her, and it's just really fun to be in a comedy for a change," Madsen told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "She was just so hateful with a capital H, you know? She just so enjoys torturing her disappointment of a daughter....When you play somebody who's a baddie, they don't think of themselves as hateful or bad. She feels righteous. She feels like, 'if you'd just listen to me, everything would be fine, and you wouldn't be a waitress.'"

"She's dying of cancer in a hospital bed and she still has curlers in her hair," Madsen said with a laugh. "I knew going in, she has to wear a kaftan, and she has to have false eyelashes on, and she still has to manipulate a man. Look at that guy! He's a keeper, and I'm just going to take him away from you for a day."

In One Day as a Lion, Jackie Powers (Scott Caan) is a nice guy but a lousy hit man, and when he's sent to take out a crafty debtor (J.K. Simmons), Jackie only pisses him off. Fleeing the scene, Jackie takes bored waitress Lola as a hostage. When Jackie reveals he needs money to get his son out of jail, Lola cooks up a scheme for them to get cash from her dying mother (Virginia Madsen). Meanwhile, a thug sent to kill him is sleeping with Jackie's ex. Also starring Frank Grillo, this crime-comedy is a witty homage to Tarantino and the Coen brothers.

You can get the film on digital video on demand platforms now.