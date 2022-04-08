Warner Bros. Discovery Unveils Brand New Logo

Warner Bros. Discovery has a brand new logo after the merger. Variety obtained an image of the new wordmark today. People online are excited about the swap. When the news of a possible Warner Bros. and Discovery merger came through, there was a different logo unveiled. Harkening back to a previous era of Warner Bros., the clouds and gold motif had social media buzzing. However, the resulting posts were not feeling that design. However, the new logo and word mark are inspired by the popular galaxy motif that has become a normal sight on mutliple social media sites and mood boards all over the world. Discovery has not responded to requests for comment with respect to the new logo. But, people online are already talking about it and what other changes could be on the horizon.

Ann Sarnoff was replaced as CEO by Discovery’s head of operations recently. “I want to thank Ann for all of her leadership during a transformational period for the company and our industry,” Said David Zaslav. She has been a passionate and committed steward of the world’s most formidable creative engine and has led with integrity, focus and hard work in bringing WarnerMedia’s businesses, brands and workforce closer together. There is a lot of exciting momentum at the company and I appreciate all of her counsel and partnership the last few months putting us in a position to succeed as we launch Warner Bros. Discovery. We all wish her great success in the future.”

It’s been a big adjustment for a lot of parties. AT&T was just ready to get out of the content business and found a willing partner to take on all those brands in Discovery.

“We are exactly where we thought we would be at this stage of the process, and we expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2022. So we’re really pleased with how that’s moving along,” AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches said last year at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference. “Here is the reality. When you look at the rules around antitrust, there is no reason why this merger should not be approved – especially given the changes in competitive landscape and the participation by big tech companies in media. When you look at the traditional rules of antitrust, we feel really good about the ability of this to be approved.”

Warner Bros. Discovery houses brands like HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery, CNN, WB Games, Turner Sports, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Food Network, TNT, TBS, Turner Classic Movies, Wizarding World, Adult Swim, Eurosport, Magnolia, TLC, Animal Planet, ID, among others.

