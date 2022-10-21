Warner Bros. Pictures Finds New President as Discovery Merger Continues

There are more big changes taking place at Warner Bros. Pictures in the wake of the merger with Discovery. Several top executives at the studio exited after Warner Bros. Discovery was formed, and the company is still working on bringing in replacements for some of those open positions. On Thursday, Warner Bros. Discovery filled one of those important seats and handed out a couple of other big promotions.

According to Variety Warner Bros. Pictures has tapped longtime executive Jesse Erhman as its new President of Production and Development. The role was vacated by Courtenay Valenti after the merger. Ehrman will be in charge of the live-action development team and the Warner Bros. Pictures budget. He'll report to Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairs and CEOs Michael DeLuca and Pamela Abdy.

In addition to naming Ehrman a new president, Warner Bros. promoted three other people to Senior Vice President positions. Cate Adams, Peter Dodd, and Sheila Walcott have all been given SVP promotions. Kevin McCormick will continue in his role as Executive Vice President, Production, and he'll be working closely alongside Ehrman.

"This new leadership team highlights a new era at Warner Bros. Pictures," DeLuca and Abdy told Variety. "These executives are all smart, super-talented and have great taste and instincts. Over his career at the studio, Jesse has compiled a terrific filmography and demonstrated he's the right choice to head up our production and development team. Cate, Peter and Sheila are all proven, highly creative development executives with relationships and skill sets that complement each other. With this team, we are well-positioned to continue Warner Bros. Pictures' 100-year legacy of success."

Who Is in Charge of DC Films?

Walter Hamada stepped down from his role overseeing DC for Warner Bros., and his seat is one that has yet to be filled. Warner Bros. Discovery wants someone to come in and have a similar role to Kevin Feige at Marvel, and at one point Dan Lin was being considered. That fell through and the position remains vacant.

Until someone is given that job, DeLuca and Abdy will have an active hand in developing DC films and live-action television shows.