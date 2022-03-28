Warner Bros. Superhero Comic Movie Black Lands First Purge Director

The Warner Bros. movie based on the Black superhero comic has found a director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The First Purge director Gerard McMurray is going to write and direct Black, which is based on the Black Mask Studios series created by Kwanza Osajyefo, Tim Smith 3, Jamal Igle, and Khary Randolph. The comic and its spinoff, Black [AF]: America’s Sweetheart, featured a world where Black people contain superpowers. The first Black series followed a young teenager named Kareem Jenkins who gains his superpowers after being shot by the police. Black [AF]: America’s Sweetheart starred a young teenage girl named Eli Franklin who is inspired to become a superhero to help America end racial divisions.

“Gerard is a gifted storyteller who has a unique ability to bring character, authenticity and heart to every genre he approaches,” said Studio 8 CEO and founder Jeff Robinov. “When we saw his vision for Black, we knew he was the only one to bring this incredible comic series to the big screen.”

“Black is a bold and fresh spin on the superhero genre. I fell in love with the colorful world Kwanza and Tim created in the comics, and I’m excited to bring life to a story that entertains and challenges the audience at the same time. Black does just that,” said McMurray in a statement.

McMurray is a rising filmmaker who began as an associate producer on Ryan Coogler’s Fruitvale Station. Coogler and McMurray were also classmates at USC. He also directed Burning Sands, a Sundance film about the hazing culture that takes place in college fraternities. Aside from directing The First Purge, McMurray is also set to helm Netflix’s racecar drama The Formula starring John Boyega and Robert De Niro.

The THR description of the movie states: “The film adaptation will center on a young man who discovers his powers after surviving a violent crime. He soon finds himself in the middle of a war over the future of humanity in a world in which a secret society seeks to control the empowered and their abilities.”

Studio 8’s Jeff Robinov and John Graham are producing Black. Osajyefo and Smith will co-produce with Black Mask Studio’s Matteo Pizzolo and Brett Gurewitz serving as producer and executive producer.

Are you excited to see Black‘s take on superhero storytelling on the big screen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!