Suspect Loose After Crashing Through Warner Bros Studio Lot Gates

A police chase which began in Glendale, California resulted in a car crashing through the gates of the Warner Bros. Studios lot in Burbank, California on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect remains at large following the crash and there is no word of injuries yet. Much of the Warner Bros. staff is not on the premises as the coronavirus pandemic has most of the studio's employees working remotely and production on new titles has not yet resumed. At the time of publishing, 3:30pm PT, the suspect who crashed into the studio was still on the loose.

"A suspect is on the loose after a police chase that started in Glendale ended when the suspect's car crashed through one of the gates at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Sgt. Randy Stewart, spokesman for Glendale police told The Hollywood Reporter," THR reports. The chase and subsequent crash occurred before 3pm. The suspect crashed through Gate 7 off Olive Avenue and fled on foot in the area, Stewart said. A perimeter has been set up as police search for the suspect. It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash."

A photo from the scene was captured and shared to Twitter.

I guess that’s one way to get your script into the studio. This green Jeep was reportedly part of a pursuit in Glendale and crashed here at Warner Bros. a while ago. No info yet... pic.twitter.com/UWq0CLLd6n — Paul Sanchez 🇵🇷 (@PhotogSanchez) July 7, 2020

Gate 7 of the Warner Bros. lot leads easily to the iconic water tower with the company's logo painted on it, as those entering the studio through this area will walk past offices and different building where production take place. It is not far from the strip where the studio tour escorts fans of The Gilmore Girls and other popular titles through familiar building faces a gazebos which are often dressed up for the camera.

This story is still developing...

