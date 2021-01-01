We Can Be Heroes Trailer Released by Netflix

Beloved heroes Sharkboy and Lavagirl are returning to the screen in 2021, but this time they'll be taking on new roles as parents. The popular childhood heroes are joining newcomers in the new film We Can Be Heroes, from Spy Kids and Sharkboy and Lavagirl director Robert Rodriguez. In the movie, which arrives on January 1st, the world's best superhero team, known as The Heroics, is taken captive by a mysterious alien force. The children of the heroes decide to band together to save their parents, and the world.

There has been a lot of hype surrounding We Can Be Heroes since it was announced, especially since it features names like Pedro Pascal, Boyd Holbrook, and Christian Slater. It also helps that the film will bring Sharkboy and Lavagirl back into the spotlight. While we've still got another month until We Can Be Heroes arrives on Netflix, the first trailer has finally been released online. You can check it out in the video above!

While there are a lot of big names in We Can Be Heroes, none are bigger than Pedro Pascal. After starring in Game of Thrones and Narcos, Pascal became a household name thanks to his role on The Mandalorian. Despite being masked in nearly the entire series, Pascal's fame has rose substantially since The Mandalorian debuted, and Rodriguez is excited the two got a chance to work together.

"I've been wanting to work with Pedro since forever," Rodriguez told EW. "[Marcus] can be a badass if he needs to. He takes the glasses off, and he looks legit."

We Can Be Heroes also stars Priyanka Chopra Jones, Christopher McDonald, Adriana Barraza, Vivien Blair, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Lotus Blossom, Hala Finley, Andy Walken, Dylan Henry Lau, Andrew Diaz, Taylor Dooley, Sung Kang, Haley Reinhart, J. Quinton Johnson, Brittany Perry-Russell, Brently Heilbron, and JJ Dashnaw.

Here's the official logline for We Can Be Heroes:

"When alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world."

