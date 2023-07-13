Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Scores 8 Emmy Nominations

The 2023 Emmy nominations were announced on Wednesday, highlighting some of the best in the past year of television. Among the projects honored is WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, the subversive biopic fictionalizing the story of beloved musician "Weird Al" Yankovic. The movie was definitely a success among fans when it premiered on Roku in the fall of 2022, and it looks like the Emmys have awarded it as well.

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story is nominated for a total of eight Emmy awards: Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score), Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Daniel Radcliffe, Outstanding Television Movie, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

What Is the Weird Al Biopic About?

In WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, Daniel Radcliffe is "Weird" Al Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him. With Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, and an A-list cast of thousands that includes Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson, Spencer Treat Clark, Jack Lancaster, Thomas Lennon, Quinta Brunson, Arturo Castro, Will Forte, Jack Black, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Scott Aukerman.

"I feel like my favorite Al song changes every few weeks," Radcliffe explained in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com. "I liked the Polkas before, but like, after having spent just the smallest amount of time trying to play an accordion, listening to what he does on those songs is so mind blowing to me. Definitely a greater appreciation for them."

Did Weird Al Date Madonna?

One of the most buzzed-about parts of WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story was the dynamic between Radcliffe's Weird Al and Evan Rachel Wood's Madonna. According to Yankovic, while WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story dramatizes the film into something of a folk tale, there are some small details that reflect reality.

"Well there are a few little nuggest of truth sprinkled throughout the biopic," Weird Al Yankovic explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year. "The only time I ever met – Our relationship is platonic, by the way – The only time I actually met her was in 1985, I talked to her for maybe like 45 seconds backstage. So that's the extent of the relationship."

What do you think of the Emmy nominations for WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story is streaming exclusively on Roku.