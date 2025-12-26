What’s Coming to Netflix & Other Major Streaming Services This Weekend (December 26th)

Christmas may be over, but there’s still a lot of excitement to come this weekend in the world of streaming. Services like Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, and Tubi all have some big additions planned for the days ahead.
While the weekend doesn’t really start until Friday, Netflix really kicked off the weekend energy on Thursday, December 25th. It helps, of course, that most folks were already off work for the holiday. The day began with back-to-back live NFL games on Netflix, continuing the Christmas Day game trend that the streamer began last year. The service followed that up with the series finale of Stranger Things in the evening.
On Friday morning, Prime Video brought one of the biggest and most popular films of the entire year to its streaming lineup for the first time. Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s genre-bending vampire epic, has been streaming exclusively on HBO Max to this point. It’s one of the most-talked about films in a long time, and it should be a massive boost to Prime Video’s roster.
Some other highlights over the weekend include the streaming debut of Stephen King adaptation The Life of Chuck, which hits Hulu on Friday, as well as the return of Despicable Me 4 to Peacock’s streaming lineup (following a long stint on Netflix).
You can check out the full list of this weekend’s streaming additions below.
Thursday, December 25th
NETFLIX
Christmas Gameday: Cowboys vs. Commanders — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Christmas Gameday: Lions vs. Vikings — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (Releasing at 5pm PT)
DISNEY+
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
HBO MAX
Happy And You Know It (HBO Original)
Friday, December 26th
NETFLIX
Cover-Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era – Final Two Episodes
HBO MAX
Heaven (HBO Original)
HULU
Finnick 2 (2025)
The Life of Chuck (2024)
PRIME VIDEO
Sinners (2025)
Saturday, December 27th
HBO MAX
Junk or Jackpot?, Season 1 (HGTV)
HULU
Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Season 38
Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 6-8
PEACOCK
The Copenhagen Test, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Sunday, December 28th
HBO MAX
Home Reimagined, Season 1B (Magnolia Network)
My Pet Ate What!?, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
PEACOCK
Despicable Me 4
PARAMOUNT+
A GRAMMY® Celebration of Latin Music
What are you most excited to watch this weekend?