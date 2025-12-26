What’s Coming to Netflix & Other Major Streaming Services This Weekend (December 26th)

Christmas may be over, but there’s still a lot of excitement to come this weekend in the world of streaming. Services like Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, and Tubi all have some big additions planned for the days ahead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the weekend doesn’t really start until Friday, Netflix really kicked off the weekend energy on Thursday, December 25th. It helps, of course, that most folks were already off work for the holiday. The day began with back-to-back live NFL games on Netflix, continuing the Christmas Day game trend that the streamer began last year. The service followed that up with the series finale of Stranger Things in the evening.

On Friday morning, Prime Video brought one of the biggest and most popular films of the entire year to its streaming lineup for the first time. Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s genre-bending vampire epic, has been streaming exclusively on HBO Max to this point. It’s one of the most-talked about films in a long time, and it should be a massive boost to Prime Video’s roster.

Some other highlights over the weekend include the streaming debut of Stephen King adaptation The Life of Chuck, which hits Hulu on Friday, as well as the return of Despicable Me 4 to Peacock’s streaming lineup (following a long stint on Netflix).

You can check out the full list of this weekend’s streaming additions below.

Thursday, December 25th

NETFLIX

Christmas Gameday: Cowboys vs. Commanders — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Christmas Gameday: Lions vs. Vikings — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (Releasing at 5pm PT)

DISNEY+

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

HBO MAX

Happy And You Know It (HBO Original)

Friday, December 26th

NETFLIX

Cover-Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era – Final Two Episodes

HBO MAX

Heaven (HBO Original)

HULU

Finnick 2 (2025)

The Life of Chuck (2024)

PRIME VIDEO

Sinners (2025)

Saturday, December 27th

HBO MAX

Junk or Jackpot?, Season 1 (HGTV)

HULU

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Season 38

Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 6-8

PEACOCK

The Copenhagen Test, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Sunday, December 28th

HBO MAX

Home Reimagined, Season 1B (Magnolia Network)

My Pet Ate What!?, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

PEACOCK

Despicable Me 4

PARAMOUNT+

A GRAMMY® Celebration of Latin Music

What are you most excited to watch this weekend? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!