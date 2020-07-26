Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of July 26)

Alas, the first of the month is near. If you're familiar with this part of the internet, you know that means Netflix is about to drop a whole lot of new content. This coming Saturday, August 1st, Netflix will release dozens of movies and television shows including the first three Jurassic Park movies, The NeverEnding Story, Ocean's Twelve (and Ocean's Thirteen), and a whole lot more.

Even with a jam-packed weekend, the streamer also has a busy week planned with a host of Netflix Originals. Tuesday comes the fifth outing of Last Chance U, a football-focused docuseries. Most notably, the highly-anticipated Transformers: War for Cybertron anime series is added on July 30th while the second season of The Umbrella Academy debuts on Friday, giving you the perfect lead-in for the weekend.

Keep scrolling to see the entire list of new Netflix additions below.