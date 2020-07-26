Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of July 26)
Alas, the first of the month is near. If you're familiar with this part of the internet, you know that means Netflix is about to drop a whole lot of new content. This coming Saturday, August 1st, Netflix will release dozens of movies and television shows including the first three Jurassic Park movies, The NeverEnding Story, Ocean's Twelve (and Ocean's Thirteen), and a whole lot more.
Even with a jam-packed weekend, the streamer also has a busy week planned with a host of Netflix Originals. Tuesday comes the fifth outing of Last Chance U, a football-focused docuseries. Most notably, the highly-anticipated Transformers: War for Cybertron anime series is added on July 30th while the second season of The Umbrella Academy debuts on Friday, giving you the perfect lead-in for the weekend.
Keep scrolling to see the entire list of new Netflix additions below.
Thursday, July 30
- Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VerggieTales Movie
- Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy*
Friday, July 31
- Get Even*
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone*
- Seriously Single*
- The Speed Cubers*
- Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet*
- The Umbrella Academy, Season Two*
- Vis a Vis: El Oasis*
Saturday, August 1
- A Knight's Tale
- Acts of Violence
- The Addams Family
- An Education
- Being John Malkovich
- Death at a Funeral
- Dennis the Menace
- Elizabeth Harvest
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- Hardcore Henry
- Iron Man: Armored Adventures, Seasons One and Two
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Mad Max
- Mr. Deeds
- My Perfect Landing, Season One
- Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea, Season One
- The NeverEnding Story
- The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
- The Next Step, Season Six
- Nights in Rodanthe
- Ocean's Thirteen
- Ocean's Twelve
- Operation Ouch, Season One
- Operation Ouch: Special
- Remember Me
- Seabiscuit
- Super Monsters: The New Class*
- Toradora!, Season One
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy, Season Two
- The Ugly Truth
- What Keeps You Alive
*****
*Denotes Netflix Original
What are looking forward to watching most this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.