Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of July 5)

July speeds right along as the second week of the month brings forth plenty of new content for people in quarantine to watch at their leisure. Though Netflix has its fair share of programming hitting the service this week, the biggest item launching this week comes in the form of The Old Guard.

The Charlize Theron vehicle is an adaptation of the Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez comic of the same name and could end up on the biggest movies to hit the service this year. Early reviews for the feature are generally positive and it's still fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 69-percent rating.

Outside of The Old Guard, other Netflix Originals this week include a documentary on the late astrologer Walter Mercado titled Mucho, Mucho Amor and a Japan Sinks anime. Friday has six Originals launching including The Old Guard.

Though heavy with original content, licensed content is sparse this week, only including the first season of Yu-Gi-Oh! and Dr. Seuss' The Lorax.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week.