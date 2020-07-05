Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of July 5)
July speeds right along as the second week of the month brings forth plenty of new content for people in quarantine to watch at their leisure. Though Netflix has its fair share of programming hitting the service this week, the biggest item launching this week comes in the form of The Old Guard.
The Charlize Theron vehicle is an adaptation of the Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez comic of the same name and could end up on the biggest movies to hit the service this year. Early reviews for the feature are generally positive and it's still fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 69-percent rating.
Outside of The Old Guard, other Netflix Originals this week include a documentary on the late astrologer Walter Mercado titled Mucho, Mucho Amor and a Japan Sinks anime. Friday has six Originals launching including The Old Guard.
Though heavy with original content, licensed content is sparse this week, only including the first season of Yu-Gi-Oh! and Dr. Seuss' The Lorax.
Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week.
Wednesday, July 8
- The Long Dumb Road
- Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado*
- Stateless, Season One*
- Was It Love?*
- Yu-Gi-Oh!, Season One
Friday, July 100comments
- The Claudia Kishi Club*
- Down to Earth With Zac Efron*
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space*
- Dating Around: Brazil*
- The Old Guard*
- The Twelve*
* Denotes Netflix Originalprev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.