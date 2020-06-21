Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of June 21)

It's the last full week of June, meaning it's the lightest time for new content on the Netflix front. Thankfully, the streaming giant planned ahead and has at least one major release this week, coming with Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdam's Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. The feature is an American Idol-esque comedy directed by David Dobkin of Wedding Crashers and Fred Claus fame and also stars Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens, and Demi Lovato in supporting roles.

Comedian Eric Andre also has a new special on tap for release this week called Legalize Everything, which is all but guaranteed to generate a whole cluster of memes and reaction GIFs by the time the weekend rolls around. Then on Wednesday, Netflix is releasing Crazy Delicious, a new cooking show where cooks aim to create a Willy Wonka-like world.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week: