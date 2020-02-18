Disney+ Content to Be Different in Other Countries

Disney+ has now been available in the United States for just over three months and in the coming days, will begin rolling out to more locations around the globe. One of those locations includes the United Kingdom, where the service will become available March 24th after rollouts stateside and in Canda, Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands. As you might expect from the intricacies with licensing and rights issues, content in other markets will ultimately different from what we see here in the States.

In a Twitter thread started Monday, @DisneyPlusUK started answering popular fan questions, including some of the content that will be on the service. Much like the United States, the UK-based version of the show will carry original programming from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, in addition to the classics from the Disney vault.

We plan to premiere lots of content at the same time as our friends in the US. However there will be some variation in content between countries. pic.twitter.com/pHKmGgH4le — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) February 17, 2020

It’s not entirely clear what shows and movies will and won’t be on there as an exact list is not yet available. So far, the Twitter has confirmed Pinocchio and “loads of other timeless Disney Classics,” DuckTales, Chip ‘n’ Dale, Darkwing Duck, and The Gummi Bears. It had been previously announced shows like The Mandalorian will begin weekly rollouts on the service once the platform officially launches later next month.

As per the latest Disney quarterly earnings call, the service has already amassed 28 million subscribers in the handful of markets it’s been released in. “We had a strong first quarter, highlighted by the launch of Disney+, which has exceeded even our greatest expectations,” Disney chief Bob Iger said in a statement coinciding with the call. “Thanks to our incredible collection of brands, outstanding content from our creative engines and state-of-the-art technology, we believe our direct-to-consumer services, including Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, position us well for continued growth in today’s dynamic media environment.”

