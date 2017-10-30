John Stamos, Finn Wolfhard to Star in ‘Willy Wonka’ Live Concert

Willy Wonka is taking the stage next month, and an all-star cast is bringing the production to life.

Variety reports that It and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, John Stamos, Weird Al Yankovic and many more will perform the songs from the classic film in “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factor In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl: A Live-to-Film Celebration.”

Wolfhard will play lead character Charlie Bucket, while Stamos will sing “Pure Imagination” as the candy maker himself. Yankovic will voice the dancing Oompa Loompas. Elle King is set to portray Veronica Salt, singing “I Want It Now.”

The cast also includes Giancarlo Esposito as The Candy Man, Ingrid Michaelson as Mrs. Bucket and Richard Kind as Grandpa Joe.

Musical numbers from the Oscar-nominated score include “The Candy Man,” “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket” and “Oompa-Loompa Doompadee-Doo,” and they will be performed live onstage accompanied by multi-instrumental band DeVotchka and a musical ensemble conducted by Jeff Hoeppner.

“Willy Wonka is the first movie I ever saw,” said Stamos. “The film was released at a time when you could bring your own popcorn to the movie theater. I filled a whole grocery bag full of popcorn, but never touched it because I was so fascinated with what was going on behind Willy’s eyes.Gene Wilder as Willy was pure magic.Every time I watch the movie, and I’ve watched it more than several hundred times, I find something new. It becomes deeper, weirder, more charming and more of a mystery.”

The show will take place on November 3 and 4.