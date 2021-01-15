Willy's Wonderland Trailer Pits a Violent Nicolas Cage Against Creepy Animatronics

If you've ever played Five Nights at Freddy's, you know just how creepy a dark building filled with decrepit animatronics can be. Done the right way, they can be completely horrifying. That's the setting of Screen Media's newest film, Willy's Wonderland, but this horror-thriller has a wild added ingredient that would make even Freddy jealous. This movie has Nicolas Cage. The beloved actor, known for the wackiest turns in obscure films like this one, is playing a quiet drifter who agrees to help clean up an old Willy's Wonderland. When the lights go out, the puppets come to life, and all hell breaks loose.

Movie fans have been waiting to see Cage in this zany thriller, and now they finally have the chance. The first trailer for Willy's Wonderland was released online on Friday morning, and it looks every bit as insane as people had hoped. You can check it out in the video at the top of the page.

While the trailer showed off the gleefully gory genre flick, it also provided fans with an official release date for Willy's Wonderland. No one knew when to expect the film's debut, but we now know that it will be hitting on-demand platforms on February 12th. That's probably a little earlier than folks expected, and that is certainly news to be excited about.

In addition to Cage, Willy's Wonderland stars Beth Grant, Caylee Cowan, Emily Tosta, Grant Cramer, Terayle Hill, Ric Reitz, Chris Schmidt Jr., David Sheftell, Christian Delgrosso, Duke Jackson, and Chris Warner. The film is directed by Kevin Lewis with a script from G.O. Parsons.

Here's the official synopsis for Willy's Wonderland:

"A quiet drifter is tricked into a janitorial job at the now condemned Willy's Wonderland. The mundane tasks suddenly become an all-out fight for survival against wave after wave of demonic animatronics. Fists fly, kicks land, titans clash -- and only one side will make it out alive."

What did you think of the trailer for Willy's Wonderland? Is it as wild as you'd hoped? Let us know in the comments!

Willy's Wonderland will be made available on-demand on February 12th.