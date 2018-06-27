The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Gets 22 New LEGO Minifigures

LEGO has just announced that nearly two dozen fan favorite characters from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter are part of a brand new series of minifigures that you’ll be able to pick up at starting on August 1st for $3.99 each. The collection will include characters from both Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts – see if you can name them all in the image from WB Studios in London featured above. A list of the figures with official descriptions is available below, but don’t look yet! That would be cheating.

The minifigures will be available in toy stores, but good luck collecting them all that way. You’re best bet is to hit shop.LEGO.com at midnight EST on July 31st / August 1st and start filling up your cart as quickly as possible. You should also keep in mind that four big Harry Potter LEGO sets are also expected to hit the LEGO Shop at the same time as the minfigures. These sets include 75954 Hogwarts Great Hall, 75955 Hogwarts Express, 75953 Hogwarts Whomping Willow, and 75956 Quidditch Match. You can learn more about those sets right here. Needless to say, you have some decisions to make.

Newt Scamander – As a Magizoologist and author of the book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Newt Scamander studies magical creatures and educates the Wizarding World about why they are important.

Jacob Kowalski – Jacob Kowalski’s chance encounter with Newt Scamander introduces him to the Wizarding World and takes him on an adventure beyond his wildest dreams.

Tina Goldstein – Tina Goldstein is a smart and determined witch who works for MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America) as an Auror investigating wizarding crimes.

Queenie Goldstein – Free-spirited Queenie Goldstein is Tina’s younger sister and a talented Legilimens who can read minds.

Credence Barebone – Credence Barebone, a troubled young man with a deeply powerful secret, struggles between his mother’s fanatical teachings and his longing for the freedom of the forbidden Wizarding World.

Percival Graves – The Director of Magical Security at the Magical Congress of the United States, Percival Graves is a respected law-enforcing Auror with a mysterious connection to an infamous Dark wizard.

Luna Lovegood – A unique Ravenclaw student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Luna Lovegood is known for her dreamy behavior and quirky outlook on life.

Neville Longbottom – Neville Longbottom, an earnest Gryffindor student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, exhibits a deep reserve of courage despite being prone to mishaps and the victim of pranks.

Cho Chang – Cho Chang is the Seeker on the Ravenclaw Quidditch team at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and a brave member of Dumbledore’s Army.

Dean Thomas – Dean Thomas, a Chaser on the Gryffindor Quidditch team at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, is new to the Wizarding World having been raised by Muggles before discovering his magical heritage.

Lord Voldemort – Obsessed with achieving great power and immortality, Dark wizard Lord Voldemort recruited an army of like-minded wizards and evil creatures to serve him in conquering the Wizarding World.

Dobby – A true and loyal friend, Dobby the house-elf disobeys the Malfoy family, his owners, to protect Harry Potter.

Cedric Diggory – The talented, well-liked, and athletic captain of the Hufflepuff Quidditch team, Cedric Diggory is selected alongside Harry Potter as the Hogwarts champion in the dangerous Triwizard Tournament.

Mad-Eye Moody – Alastor “Mad-Eye” Moody is a famous law-enforcing Auror and member of the Order of the Phoenix. At Hogwarts, Mad-Eye becomes the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor.

Professor Flitwick – Small in stature but great in intelligence, Professor Flitwick, Head of Ravenclaw House and Charms Master at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, is known for being a fair teacher with a good sense of humor.

Professor Trelawney –Sybill Trelawney is the Professor of Divination at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and a talented Seer with the magical ability to predict the future.

Albus Dumbledore – Beloved Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Albus Dumbledore is considered to be one of the most powerful wizards of all time and is a kind and wise mentor to Harry Potter.

Harry Potter in School Robes – A Gryffindor student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry Potter is accompanied by his pet snowy owl Hedwig and is a skilled wizard and true force for good in the Wizarding World.

Ron Weasley in School Robes – One of Harry Potter’s best friends, Ron Weasley is part of a large family of witches and wizards from which he inherited his unusual pet rat Scabbers.

Hermione Granger in School Robes – Raised by Muggles, Hermione Granger is determined to become the best witch she can be by using hard work and intellect. She is best friends whith Harry Potter and Ron Weasley and is accompanied by her pet cat Crookshanks.

Draco Malfoy in Quidditch Robes – The spoiled, snooty son of a long line of witches and wizards, Draco Malfoy has a well-known rivalry with classmate Harry Potter both on and off the Quidditch field.

Harry Potter in Pajamas – Harry Potter receives an Invisibility Cloak as a surprise Christmas present during his first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

