Wonder Woman Takes On King Kong In Epic Fan Trailer

A fan-made trailer by Smash Cut Trailers pits “beauty versus beast” in “Wonder Woman v King Kong.”

The trailer, comprised of clips from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman and Kong: Skull Island, sees Gal Gadot‘s Amazonian warrior do battle with the stories-high Kong.

Warner Bros. rebooted the iconic oversized ape with Skull Island under The Kings of Summer director Jordan Vogt-Roberts.

The ’70s-set Kong is part of Legendary’s cinematic monster universe, home to 2014’s Godzilla, which debuts its sequel, Godzilla: King of Monsters in 2019. Trick ‘r Treat and Krampus helmer Michael Dougherty directs.

The studio has set the two infamous monsters onto a collision course towards confrontation in 2020’s Godzilla vs. Kong, from The Guest and Death Note director Adam Wingard.

Wonder Woman made waves last summer, becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of 2017. The heroine’s first solo outing on the big screen, the DC Extended Universe installment saw Amazon warrior Diana (Gadot) step into the spotlight after debuting in 2016’s Batman v Superman, where she helped defeat the abominable creation known as Doomsday.

Wonder Woman stands as the third-highest domestic earner for the year, behind only Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Beauty and the Beast.

The Patty Jenkins-directed blockbuster earned its leading women high praise and several awards, including Best Action Movie at the Critics’ Choice Awards, the #SeeHer Award for Gadot, and the National Board of Review’s Spotlight Award, shared by Jenkins and Gadot.

Warner Bros. launched an extensive “for your consideration” campaign on behalf of the film for the 2018 Academy Awards, suggesting the film for Best Actress for Gadot, Best Director for Jenkins, and Best Picture, with 21 total submitted considerations.

Gadot, who most recently reprised the role in November’s Justice League, will return again in Wonder Woman‘s 2019 sequel. Jenkins is confirmed to return to the director’s chair, promising the sequel will be a “totally different film” from its predecessor.