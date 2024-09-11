X-Men Star Halle Berry Addresses Marvel Return in Secret Wars

X-Men actress Halle Berry talked about the possibility of popping-up in Avengers: Secret Wars or another Marvel project in the future. During press for Never Let Go, Berry told Josh Wilding that anything was possible. The X-Men star didn't pop-up in Deadpool & Wolverine this summer despite a lot of fans expecting a cameo. But, the Storm actress says that the book on her character might not be completely closed. Berry said, "Perhaps you never know. We'll find out, fingers crossed."

In an age where actors can find a lot of fan excitement in revisiting old roles, Berry has mulled the idea over. (Deadpool & Wolverine basically thrives off of older Fox Marvel Universe characters getting to take a final bow.) During the run up to Moonfall, ComicBook asked the star about being Catwoman again or donning her silver hair. She seemed absolutely down to do it again.

"I would revisit any of them, actually," Berry told us dring the junket. "I loved all of those characters and I was always grateful to get to play them and be a part of those big franchises, you know? So I would revisit any of them."

What Happened With Deadpool?

(Photo: Storm doesn't appear in Deadpool. - Marvel)

Not too long ago, ComicBook had the chance to ask Halle Berry why she didn't end up appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine. So many famous actors and actresses came back for the MCU's big summer blockbuster this year. However, a lot of the original X-Men team didn't end up making the cut for cameos. On the red carpet for The Union, Berry explained that Blake Lively talked about the possibility of bringing back Storm. But, Ryan Reynolds never asked the actress to return directly, so it never happened.

"No," Berry explained when the question of Deadpool & Wolverine came up. "Blake [Lively] asked me one time, I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show, and she said, 'Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?' I said, 'Yeah, if he asked me,' but he never asked me."

So, this whole thing really came down to Reynolds picking up the phone and seeing how everyone was feeling. In the Deadpool actors' defense, Marvel Studios could have asked him to intentionally hold off on that. (Avengers: Secret Wars feels like an attempt to get every returning actor possible back in the fold. It feels like more will become clear with time. But, for now, we can hope the mutants have a big part in the conflict.

Do you want to see Storm back for Avengers: Secret Wars?