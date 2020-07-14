X-Men Fans Honor the 20th Anniversary of First Film Hitting Theaters

(Photo: 20th Century Fox)

Throughout the '70s, '80s, and '90s, comic book fans had seen their fair share of DC Comics heroes grace the big screen, with both Superman and Batman getting a number of feature films, but Marvel fans had to settle for small-screen adventures for decades. In 2000, things changed entirely for true believers, as 20th Century Fox delivered the live-action X-Men, having secured the rights from Marvel at a time when the comics publisher was struggling financially. While comic fans were well aware of the characters, the film's success wasn't a guarantee, marking an ambitious endeavor featuring somewhat obscure characters in an ensemble mostly comprised of lesser-known stars.

That gamble paid off both financially and critically, with X-Men going on to earn nearly $300 million worldwide on a budget of roughly $75 million, while the film sits at 81% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Not only was the film a success on its own merits, it also proved that Marvel characters had just as much big-screen potential as DC Comics characters, resulting in Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, Ghost Rider, and Daredevil all getting their own films in subsequent years. Despite the 2000s seeing both highs and lows for superhero cinema, it was X-Men's effectiveness that paved the way for more Marvel films, eventually leading to the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the release of X-Men, fans took to social media to share their appreciation for the certified game-changing superhero adventure.