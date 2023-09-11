Yes, Disney Really is Releasing a 100-Movie Box Set

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection is coming in November. But it'll cost you $1,500.

If there's a comeback story to be had in this battle-scarred year in Hollywood, it's probably that of physical media. And nobody in the entertainment industry is better at selling an experience -- price be damned -- than the Walt Disney Company. Put those two things together, and what have you got? Disney, a company so dedicated to its streaming platform that there have been persistent rumors they could abandon disc releases altogether, announced over the weekend that they intend to release a 100-movie box set. The set, which will include all of the studio's animated classics, as well as numerous direct-to-video sequels and Pixar movies, will cost you, though.

The suggested retail on the box set is $1,500 -- that's $15 per movie which, for you keeping score at home, is probably more than each of these would go for individually if you bought them on Amazon. So much for bulk discounts!

It's the first time Disney has made a box set this big, but it isn't exactly unheard-of: to celebrate its 100th anniversary this year, Warner Bros. has been releasing massive, expensive box sets, too.

According to Media Play News, the limited-edition collection will be available on November 14, with pre-orders beginning on Walmart.com on September 18. The white-and-silver box set is themed around the Disney 100 logo that has been at the center of many of the company's big events this year.

The set includes all 100 films on Blu-ray, along with digital codes for each title, a collectible lithograph from Disney Animation's new musical comedy Wish, and a collectible crystal Mickey ears hat with exclusive Disney 100 engraving. The packaging folds out into an accordion-style "story of Disney booklet and features looks at the original poster art for each movie.

You can see the package in the video below.

The idea of Disney releasing a 100-movie set after years of skimping on physical releases might seem strange to some, but it makes a lot of sense when you consider Disney's long history of selling high-end collectibles to fans who are either wealthy, or obsessed, enough to scrimp and save for it. Fans on social media are mostly dismissing the set as prohibitively expensive, and some are complaining that in spite of its scale, there's really nothing in it that hasn't already been widely available on disc. Some, though, are already talking about how they're going to bite the bullet and get a copy.

The complete list of films included on the set are:

1. Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937)

2. Pinocchio (1940)

3. Fantasia (1940)

4. Dumbo (1941)

5. Bambi (1942)

6. Saludos Amigos (1943)

7. The Three Caballeros (1945)

8. Make Mine Music (1946)

9. Fun And Fancy Free (1947)

10. Melody Time (1948)

11. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

12. Cinderella (1950)

13. Alice in Wonderland (1951)

14. Peter Pan (1953)

15. Lady and the Tramp (1955)

16. Sleeping Beauty (1959)

17. 101 Dalmatians (1961)

18. The Sword in the Stone (1963)

19. The Jungle Book (1967)

20. The Aristocats (1970)

21. Robin Hood (1973)

22. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

23. The Rescuers (1977)

24. The Fox and The Hound (1981)

25. The Black Cauldron (1985)

26. The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

27. Oliver & Company (1988)

28. The Little Mermaid (1989)

29. The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

30. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

31. Aladdin (1992)

32. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

33. The Lion King (1994)

34. A Goofy Movie (1995)

35. Pocahontas (1995)

36. Toy Story (1995)

37. James and the Giant Peach (1996)

38. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

39. Hercules (1997)

40. Mulan (1998)

41. A Bug's Life (1998)

42. Tarzan (1999)

43. Toy Story 2 (1999)

44. Fantasia/2000 (2000)

45. The Tigger Movie (2000)

46. Dinosaur (2000)

47. The Emperor's New Groove (2000)

48. Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

49. Monsters, Inc. (2001)

50. Return to Never Land (2002)

51. Lilo & Stitch (2002)

52. Treasure Planet (2002)

53. The Jungle Book 2 (2003)

54. Piglet's Big Movie (2003)

55. Finding Nemo (2003)

56. Brother Bear (2003)

57. Home on the Range (2004)

58. The Incredibles (2004)

59. Pooh's Heffalump Movie (2005)

60. Chicken Little (2005)

61. Cars (2006)

62. Meet the Robinsons (2007)

63. Ratatouille (2007)

64. Wall•E (2008)

65. Tinker Bell (2008)

66. Bolt (2008)

67. Up (2009)

68. The Princess and the Frog (2009)

69. Toy Story 3 (2010)

70. Tangled (2010)

71. Cars 2 (2011)

72. Winnie the Pooh (2011)

73. Brave (2012)

74. Frankenweenie (2012)

75. Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

76. Monsters University (2013)

77. Planes (2013)

78. Frozen (2013)

79. Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014)

80. Big Hero 6 (2014)

81. Inside Out (2015)

82. The Good Dinosaur (2015)

83. Zootopia (2016)

84. Finding Dory (2016)

85. Moana (2016)

86. Cars 3 (2017)

87. Coco (2017)

88. Incredibles 2 (2018)

89. Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

90. Toy Story 4 (2019)

91. Frozen 2 (2019)

92. Onward (2020)

93. Soul (2020)

94. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

95. Luca (2021)

96. Encanto (2021)

97. Turning Red (2022)

98. Lightyear (2022)

99. Strange World (2022)

100. Elemental (2023)