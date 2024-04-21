Zack Snyder Explains the Origins of Batman v Superman's "Martha" Scene

In Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the climactic battle between the Dark Knight (Ben Affleck) and the Man of Steel (Henry Cavill) hinges on a single word: the name "Martha." The brooding bat, about to kill the alienated alien with a Kryptonite-tipped spear, pauses when the weakened Superman urges him to "save Martha." Asks Batman at the mention of his late mother, the victim of a man with a weapon: "Why did you say that name?" As it turns out, Bruce Wayne and Clark Kent's mothers have the same name — a revelation that humanizes Superman in the steeled eyes of Batman, who then saves Martha Kent (Diane Lane) from the megalomaniacal Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg).

The "Martha" exchange has long been a point of contention among fans. But as Snyder explained to GQ, screenwriter Chris Terrio realized that Batman and Superman both have mothers named "Martha" — a jolt that would shock the vengeful vigilante out of his apathy and antagonism toward Superman.

"[Terrio] goes, 'Imagine that Batman sees Superman as an alien, as a monster, but realizes that his dead mother has the same name as this thing that he considers nonhuman. Like, that's gonna get him.'" Snyder said. "And I'm like, 'That is gonna get him, that's amazing.'"

"What else could he say to Batman, holding the Kryptonite spear about to plunge it into his heart — like, what is he gonna say to convince him that his love of humanity is as high as Batman's?" he continued. "I mean, really, Superman could kill him in a second, like literally in a second, so that was why I was like, 'Okay, well, he's gotta play every possible trick.'"

Snyder has previously defended the now-infamous scene as the turning point in Batman v Superman.

"Clearly I am a fan of, and am very interested in how 'Martha,' that concept is central to the film. I mean, it's 100% the lynchpin that holds the entire movie together," Snyder said in 2021. "I think it's indicative of the way that Batman v Superman was received that its central tenant was sort of belittled and made fun of. I personally think it is like this beautiful and incredibly symmetrical idea that it completely finishes it as a concept. It all is 100% with intent and intention to be all the images that you see, as far as their inspiration and stuff like that."