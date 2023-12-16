Zack Snyder Planning to Revisit Sucker Punch for Extended Director's Cut

Zack Snyder is currently in the midst of launching a brand new universe with Rebel Moon, but he's not quite done with one of his previous projects just yet. That would be his 2011 film Sucker Punch, and it appears that Snyder wants to not just return to that film to bring his original vision for it to life, but also wants to get the cast back together and film new footage. Snyder spoke about his Sucker Punch hopes in an interview with Inverse, and while the film has become a cult classic in the time since its original release, Snyder would love to bring the R-rated version he originally envisioned and his preferred ending to life. The good news is that Snyder confirmed it is on the table.

The film did already receive an extended version, but for this cut, he would go back in and do reshoots of the ending with the original cast and restore the film's "super controversial" r-rated form. "I'm working with Warner Bros. to try and find a window to go back in," Snyder said. "Even though we did an extended version, it's not the fully realized movie."

As for getting the cast back together to help bring all that to life, Snyder said, "I think it's good [if] I can get those guys, Emily [Browning] and Abby [Cornish] and the crew back in. Some reshoots would be amazing."

Getting a past cast together for one more go-round is always a challenge, but hopefully, Snyder is able to make it happen, as fans of the film would certainly like to see the R-rated version with a shaken-up ending. It's not known if the new footage will just be for the ending of the film or for other scenes, so we'll just have to wait and see.

In the meantime Snyder is focused on building up his new universe in Rebel Moon, and part 1 releases on Netflix this month. Snyder actually already has a director's cut of Rebel Moon, but it's probably not quite what you're thinking.

"I think that the director's cut sort of contains a slightly more sort of sci-fi, deconstructive element. Because for me, one of the things that I was tackling in, sort of conceptually, when I was thinking about it, was a way to have the irony of something like heavy metal, something super violent, super sexual, super visually gigantic in a movie where it has no business belonging in a movie like this," Snyder said.

"It cost a ton of money and that is like a real legitimate production value and it's crazy," Snyder said. "Normally, those two things don't go together too well, because these things have big commercial appeal. So if you make it too niche ... No, but you know what I mean? It allowed me to do both ... so when you see the director's cut, you just see something a lot more weirdly, more personal, and bizarre."

Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire hits Netflix on December 22nd.

Are you excited for the Sucker Punch director's cut? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things movies with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!