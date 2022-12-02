Zoe Saldana Reveals the Big Difference in Star Trek & Marvel Fans

With a third Marvel Cinematic Universe movie on the way and low-key plans for a fourth outing as Uhura in Star Trek, Zoe Saldaña is a key part in two of the biggest franchises in entertainment. As such, she's uniquely positioned to speak about how the fandoms interact with the stars, and how they compare to one another. That's just what she was asked to do during a recent appearance on Hot Ones, in which she was asked to break down the differences between the Marvel fans an Star Trek fans. The short version? She says the Trek fans have an emotional attachment to the franchise that gives them a chance to do enjoy it with their families.

That isn't anything that Marvel fans can't do, of course. But with more than 50 years of live-action history, Star Trek has a special place in pop culture history, and it's pretty clear Saldaña really enjoys that part of her role.

"There are differences. I think that Trekkies take it far more seriously," Saldaña said. "They're lovely. I think it was mirroring the kind of world that people wanted to see at that time in the 60s so it just has a very special place in people's hearts. There's something really beautiful about seeing a grandfather, father, and a son, or a grandmother, mother, and a daughter all coming together and enjoying this. So yeah, there is a difference."

You can see her full interview below.

Saldaña's next big film is Avatar: The Way of Water, which is set to hit theaters later this month after years of waiting. Yesterday, Marvel debuted the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will close out Saldana's time as Gamora, the daughter of Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here's the official synopsis for Avatar: The Way of Water:



Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, and Kate Winslet.