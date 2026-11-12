How to Rob a Bank is a Slog Disguised as a Romp [Review]

David Leitch’s How to Rob a Bank is a slog disguised as a romp, which is a shame because there’s a pretty good movie buried in there. Perhaps two. Nicholas Hoult is the head of a gang of bank robbers who film their heists for YouTube, becoming minor celebrities as they thumb their noses at the financial system. It’s The Big Short as an action movie. Or at least that’s how it sounds on paper. What we have here is a surprisingly bland crime thriller that keeps trying to drown us in noise, hoping we won’t notice how little is actually going on.

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Leitch, who directed Atomic Blonde and Bullet Train, strangely doesn’t seem to want us to watch the action. There are some spectacular-looking shots buried in the YouTube and TikTok videos, but they flash by before we can enjoy them. The heists themselves are pretty basic, and by the time we get to the final job, we’re watching a pretty weak climax that wastes Christian Slater as a bank exec. The escape through a crowd of identically dressed people even feels recycled from Atomic Blonde. There have got to be more tricks in Leitch’s bag than that.

Rating: 3 out of 5

PROS CONS John C. Reilly and Zoë Kravitz’s oddball chemistry Uneven pacing and jarring tonal shifts Pittsburgh’s striking locations Frantic editing undermines the action Pete Davidson’s surprisingly solid performance Underdeveloped characters and unearned emotional stakes

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How to Make a Cookie Cutter Bank Robbery Movie

People have been getting insanely creative on YouTube for years, and this feels like a lazy take on it. Instead, the film presents internet filmmaking as a series of jump cuts and annoying personalities. It’s Heat for people the filmmakers don’t trust to sit through Heat. And worse yet, the filmmaking is faster than the action onscreen. We are meant to be impressed by the presentation, not by what is presented.

Then the film slows down. Way down. Everyone is so morose, and we are spending a whole lot of time dealing with grief and romantic anguish. That’s a weird contrast to the marketing that makes the film look like a fun, irreverent crime comedy. Sure, it’s okay to add some emotional weight to a bank robbery movie, but these characters aren’t interesting enough to pull it off. Two crew members barely register, and Anna Sawai spends so much time behind a mask that we never get a chance to connect with her character, Emi. Her romance with Hoult doesn’t help, either. Their love scene is almost as awkward as the one in Daredevil, and the relationship seems imported from a different movie altogether. Hoult himself is fine, but I kept wondering if Ryan Gosling was tied up. Between the motorcycle, the wardrobe, and the overall look, he could be playing Gosling’s character in The Place Beyond the Pines. This isn’t Hoult’s fault, but it is distracting.

The thing that makes you care about a character shouldn’t be a plot twist. Leitch keeps the robbers’ motivations a secret for so long that we are left to watch unpleasant people do boring things. The movie does explain why they’re doing this in the end, but by that time it feels like we’re being asked to rethink the last two hours. I know what happened. I don’t care about these people enough to think about it again.

The Movie Should Have Been How To Stop A Bank Robbery With John C. Reilly and Zoë Kravitz

John C. Reilly and Zoë Kravitz are operating on a completely different wavelength from the rest of the movie. Reilly plays an FBI agent investigating the robberies, while Kravitz is a software engineer recruited to help track down the crew. Their investigative partnership has a Catch Me If You Can vibe, and they’re easily the best part of the film. Things get interesting whenever Reilly shows up. They’re funny but not overbearing, and their scenes don’t need frantic editing to hold our attention. I would watch a whole series of these two investigating robberies and cybercrime. Pete Davidson is also pretty good. He’s still Pete Davidson, but he fits the part, and his final scenes actually work.

How to Rob a Bank attempts to be a heavy emotional drama, a YouTube comedy, and a crime thriller. It can’t make those things work together. So it keeps bouncing between them. The editing strangles the action, the comedy rarely lands, and the drama never earns the sympathy it seeks. There’s enough talent on display to make a good movie, but Leitch seems more interested in keeping us busy than giving us something worth seeing.