Doctor Who: Dalek Universe Trailer Starring David Tennant Released

On Tuesday, Big Finish announced the return fo David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor for a new full-cast Doctor Who audio drama series. The original story is part of The Tenth Doctor Adventures line, which has previously seen the Doctor reunite with Rose Tyler, Donna Noble, River Song, and other versions of himself from across time. The new story, titled Dalek Universe, is made up of nine hour-long episodes that see the Doctor pulled out of time and sent back to the era before the last great Time War. On his journey, he'll battle for survival in a universe full of Daleks, Mechonoids, Movellans, and Davros.

“It's a big old epic sweep," Tennant said in the announcement. "It reminds me a little bit of those Flash Gordon serials that used to be on the TV during the school holidays when I was a kid. Each story has its own self-contained world, but the whole thing has an over-arching momentum. I've really enjoyed how varied it is, all within this one story, and the variety of worlds that we go to and environments that we're in. And, as we go through this space opera, to have all these characters brought so clearly to life by a whole range of wonderful actors, it's been a treat.”

Senior producer David Richardson adds, “What is Dalek Universe? Well it is the first full season of Doctor Who adventures starring David Tennant as the Doctor in over ten years. It is also a huge celebration of the work and imagination of Terry Nation. This time the Doctor has no TARDIS for sanctuary and no Rose or Martha or Donna to help... but he is reunited with two faces from the distant past, two serving agents from the Space Security Service. Anya Kingdom (Jane Slavin) betrayed the Doctor in his fourth incarnation – can she make amends? Mark Seven (Joe Sims) is an artificial man with a mysterious history. Together the trio join forces to try and discover who has pulled the Doctor back in time. And more importantly – how can they help him get back home?”

Ahead of Dalek Universe, Big Finish will release a prologue titled The Dalek Protocol, a four-part Doctor Who adventure set on the planet Exxilon, starring Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor, and featuring Leela (Louise Jameson) and K-9 (John Leeson).

Each of the three volumes in Dalek Universe will debut as a four-disc collector’s edition box set or download containing three brand-new full-cast audio adventures, plus a selection of behind-the-scenes extras. All three volumes of Dalek Universe are available to pre-order now for release in April.