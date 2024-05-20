Nina Dobrev Hospitalized After Scary E-Bike Accident

On Monday afternoon The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev took to her social media to reveal that she had been in an accident involving an e-bike. Dobrev posted a series of photos to her Instagram following the incident, the first being a photo of her posing on the bike with a smile on her face but when swiping to the next photo, she can be seen in the emergency room with a brace around her neck and her knee. "How it started vs how it's going 🤕," she captioned the photos.

Understandably, fans were very concerned for the actress who took to her Instagram story to post a selfie and a quick message: "I'm ok but it's going to be a long road of recovery ahead ❤️‍🩹🤕." Dobrev is known for her active lifestyle as she's always out in nature with her boyfriend, three-time Olympic Gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White.

Dobrev starred as Elena Gilbert on the hit series on The CW, The Vampire Diaries. The show ran for eight seasons, but she departed in its sixth season after appearing on 134 episodes in order to pursue other ventures. She returned in the series finale "I Was Feeling Epic" as Elena and her doppelgänger Katherine Pierce. Despite her departure, in the end her character ended up getting a happy ending as there weren't many characters as beloved as Elena was. She has acted in various projects since, including Netflix's Love Hard holiday film in 2021.

Dobrev's friends took to her comments to send her well wishes, including Julianne Hough, Dobrev's Fresh Vine Wine business partner. "That's my girl! 🫠 Obviously wouldn't make jokes if you were not ok..." Hough wrote. Claire Holt also sent positive vibes to her former TVD co-star, "Noooo so sorry! Feel better," followed by three heart emojis. Michael Trevino, who played Tyler Lockwood on TVD as well as Joey King responded with various emojis.

Dobrev has not provided any further updates on the severity of her injures but Comicbook will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates when available.