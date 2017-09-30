BOOM! Studios Reveals Power Rangers New York Comic Con Exclusives

New York Comic Con is looking to be a treasure trove of goodies for Power Rangers fans and BOOM! Studios has a few sweet collectibles prepared as well.

BOOM! Studios will be hosting a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comics panel at NYCC, but if you head to their booth on the show floor you can also pick up a few exclusives for your troubles (via Power Rangers NOW). First up are two exclusive NYCC covers for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #19. Both covers feature the Ranger helmets arranged in a circle, but one features a light green background, while the other features a gold background with the addition of Green Ranger’s helmet in the middle.

The Green edition will be available for $20 and is limited to 300 copies, while the Gold edition will be available for $50, and is limited to 150 copies. Fans who pick these up can get the covers signed by David Yost (Blue Ranger), Walter Jones (Black Ranger, and writer Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) at the BOOM! Studios booth.

NYCC will also see the premiere of new enamel pins, with the first two featuring Lord Drakkon and the Black Dragon Zord. These are available for $12 each and can be picked up at the booth as well.

Fans can also purchase the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Year One Deluxe Hardcover Slipcase Edition. The slick hardcover includes #0 – #12 of BOOM! Studios’ hit Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series, and fans who attend NYCC will have the first chance to grab it, as it won’t hit retail until later in the month. The Deluxe Hardcover includes 496 pages of content as well as an autographed tip-in sheet signed by Kyle Higgins.

Plus, you could be one of 25 lucky purchasers who will get a second signed sheet from Power Rangers creator Haim Saban, Power Rangers content executive producer Brian Casentini, director of Power Rangers content Melissa Flores, and Power Rangers TV executive producer Judd “Chip” Lynn. If you are wanting to grab one, you’ll want to do it early, as the deluxe hardcover will be limited to 250 copies at NYCC. You can buy one for $200 at BOOM’s booth.

You can view images of the exclusive items from BOOM! Studios in the gallery.